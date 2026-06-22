Vance said the talks in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, had made "great progress" despite “threatening and whining”

Speaking on Monday, Vance said the talks in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, had made "great progress" despite “threatening and whining”. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

US Vice President JD Vance has hailed a “very good day” of peace talks and said Tehran had agreed to let nuclear inspectors into Iran.

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An excavator clears rubble from the site of a collapsed building, following Israeli bombardment in southern Lebanon on June 21. Picture: Getty

They also agreed on a mechanism to end fighting in Lebanon between US ally Israel and Iran-aligned Hezbollah, and opened a communications line to help ensure safe passage for commercial ships through the strait, a vital global oil supply route. Vance said White House envoy Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, had come up with a process where the US and Qatar would have control over Iranian funds when they are unfrozen that would allow the money to be spent on US corn, soy and wheat. Tensions between the two sides ramped up over the weekend when Iran announced it had closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which 25% of the world’s oil flows, in response to Israeli strikes on Lebanon, which it said marked a violation of the ceasefire. Just before talks officially began on Sunday, Fox News reported that Trump said he told Iranian officials "you won't have a country" if they tried to close the strait again. Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing an informed source, said that after Trump's threats became public, the Iranian delegation refused to return to the room where talks were held, though messages were traded via the mediators.