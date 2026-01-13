A 48-year-old man has been arrested after more than £250,000 of damage was caused to London Underground trains, British Transport Police (BTP) has said.

The arrest follows an investigation into around 245 offences of criminal damage to Northern Line trains between February 2022 and January 2026.

The man was arrested in the early hours of Friday at an address in Barnet, North London, on suspicion of criminal damage.

He was taken to police custody for questioning and has since been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue, the force said.

