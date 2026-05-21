Vanessa Trump reveals she has been diagnosed with breast cancer
The former daughter-in-law of US President Donald Trump announced that she has undergone a procedure.
Vanessa Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr, has announced she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Listen to this article
The mother-of-five, 48, shared the health update on Instagram, thanking doctors for "performing a procedure" on her earlier this week.
She wrote: "I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan."
"I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," she added.
Ms Trump, who is in a relationship with golfer Tiger Woods, thanked everyone for their kindness and support and asked for privacy while she focuses on her health and recovery.
Read more: Donald Trump suggests he will cling to power until at least 2032 with surprise remark
Read more: Trump mobile phone finally released - but handset is no longer 'Made in the USA' and comes with glaring glitch
The Trump family appears to be rallying around her, with some sharing messages of support on the Instagram post.
Former sister-in-law Ivanka Trump wrote: "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama."
Daughter Kai Trump commented: "Love you! Strongest person ever."
Ms Trump and the eldest son of President Donald Trump divorced in 2018 after being married 12 years.
Last year, she confirmed her relationship with Mr Woods.
Mr Woods, a 15-time major champion, has just completed an intensive rehabilitation program in Zurich after being charged with driving under the influence following a car crash near his home in Jupiter, Florida, on March 27.