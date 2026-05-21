Vanessa Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr, has announced she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The mother-of-five, 48, shared the health update on Instagram, thanking doctors for "performing a procedure" on her earlier this week.

She wrote: "I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan."

"I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," she added.

Ms Trump, who is in a relationship with golfer Tiger Woods, thanked everyone for their kindness and support and asked for privacy while she focuses on her health and recovery.

Read more: Donald Trump suggests he will cling to power until at least 2032 with surprise remark

Read more: Trump mobile phone finally released - but handset is no longer 'Made in the USA' and comes with glaring glitch