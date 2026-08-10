Andy Burnham has pledged to give councils more powers to block new bookmakers and vape shops in a bid to save Britain’s “hollowed-out high streets”. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Andy Burnham has pledged to give councils more powers to block new bookmakers and vape shops in a bid to save Britain’s “hollowed-out high streets”.

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The Prime Minister intends to scrap the so-called “aim to permit” rule, which limits the ability of local authorities to prevent betting shops and 24-hour slot machine venues opening in their area. Planning permission will also be required for outlets selling e-cigarettes as part of efforts to give communities a greater say under the proposals. The formal definition of a vape shop will be tightened to stop businesses side-stepping the new rules by claiming to be a “convenience store or a retailer”, officials said. Adult gaming centres offering up to 24 hours of access to slot and fruit machines will also require planning permission under the shake-up, expected to come into effect at the start of next year. Read More: Police given powers to shut 'dodgy' vape shops, barbers and nail salons for up to a year in major crackdown Read More: 'People know the dodgy shops on their high street': Minister urges public to report shady barbershops in government crackdown

Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaking to the media during a visit to HM Coastguard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre. Picture: Alamy

Under proposals first announced by Sir Keir Starmer’s government, police will also be able to shut down “dodgy” barbers, vape shops and nail salons for up to a year. The maximum length of so-called “closure orders” will be extended from six months to 12, to give officers more time to investigate premises linked to organised crime. Officials said the Government would also set clearer expectations for the design of high-street shop fronts, to improve the appearance and pre-empt complaints about “garish neon signs” and “oversized logos.” Working with local authorities, it will publish “practical guidance” for councils on how to make town centres more attractive, they said. The “aim to permit” policy was introduced when Sir Tony Blair’s Labour government, in which Mr Burnham was a minister, liberalised gambling laws in 2005. The Prime Minister, after taking a holiday a little over a fortnight into the job, will spend much of the rest of August travelling the country asking people how the Government can improve their lives. Officials have said he will be in “listening mode”, with a focus on reviving high streets and tackling the cost of living. But he is under pressure over his handling of the prisoner-release row, as two of Pc Andrew Harper’s killers are still to be freed early despite Mr Burnham’s review of the plans.

Mr Burnham said Tuesday’s announcement would help put local communities “back in control” and allow councils to rein in the spread of unwanted shops and bring town centres back to life. Picture: Alamy