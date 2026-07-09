Health leaders have launched a consultation which proposes that vape devices can only come in three colours: white, black or grey

Vaping is often seen as a safe or safer alternative to smoking. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Vapes are to be put in plain packaging under proposals which aim to stop the devices being marketed to children.

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Health leaders have launched a consultation which also proposes that vape devices can only come in three colours: white, black or grey. The UK-wide proposals will also see restrictions on flavour descriptions using simple names such as “apple” while banning names relating to sweets, desserts and alcohol. The consultation also sets out plans to keep vapes out of sight in shops, the Department of Health and Social Care said. Health Secretary James Murray told the Press Association: “Today, we’re launching a 12-week consultation about our plans to make vaping less attractive for children and young people. Read more: Three dead after consultant gave patients ‘outdated and incorrect’ advice, review finds Read more: Experts warn of ‘distinct public health threat’ over sexually transmitted gut bug

Prefilled pod kits have now got around the ban on the disposable non-rechargeable devices that typically come ready-filled with e-liquid. Picture: Getty

“Because I think we all know that the way that some of the vaping products are promoted – the very colourful packaging and names that might be aimed at children and young people – that’s wrong because we want to make sure that, as well as being a smoke-free generation, we want children and young people not to start vaping in the first place. “Vaping plays a role for adults when they’re coming off smoking, but we want to make sure children and young people don’t start it in the first place. So that’s what this consultation is about.” He added: “It is right to do that consultation first, so we can get the implementation right. “But the principle behind it is such an important one, which is to make sure that children and young people don’t get drawn into vaping in the first place.” England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, has said in the past that marketing vapes to children is “utterly unacceptable”. Figures suggest that almost one in five (19%) 11–17-year-olds in Britain have tried vaping, according to a poll conducted on behalf of the charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash).

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, has said in the past that marketing vapes to children is “utterly unacceptable”. Picture: Alamy

Professor Steve Turner, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, welcomed the consultation, adding: “For those of us working with children every day, it is clear that only strong and meaningful regulation will protect them from the harms associated with nicotine addiction.” Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of Ash, said: “Protecting children from harmful vape marketing is the right thing to do. “Attractive, colourful branding and images have driven the appeal of vapes to children leading to an increase in use.” The Department of Health and Social Care said that the consultation includes plans for white packaging for vapes with restrictions on text colour, imagery, branding and standardised product information. Officials said that the move follows the success of standardised packaging for cigarettes since 2017. The consultation also proposes inserts for cigarette packs telling them where to get help to quit and plans to make all tobacco products – including cigarette rolling paper and cigars – come in plain packaging. And the proposals include plans to remove exemptions which allow duty-free shops and airports to display tobacco products, meaning cigarettes and other tobacco products will be restricted from view in these settings.

Health officials said that vapes can play an important role in helping adult smokers to quit. Picture: Getty

Health officials said that vapes can play an important role in helping adult smokers to quit. Ms Cheeseman added: “There is a careful balance to strike with regulations. While vapes are not harm free, they are significantly less harmful than smoking and vapes have helped millions of people successfully stop smoking in recent years.” Research published last year concluded that adults are still likely to buy e-cigarettes sold in plain packs. The study, led by UCL and King’s College London researchers, involved 2,770 children and young people aged 11 to 18 and just under 4,000 adults. They were shown vape packs and children were asked about whether they felt their peers would be interested in trying the product, while adults were asked if they themselves would be interested in trying it. Among the children and young people questioned, half (53%) said their peers would be interested in trying vapes in their usual packaging, according to the study, which was published in the Lancet Regional Health Europe. This dropped to 38% when they were shown vapes in standardised packs with usual flavour descriptions.

Among adults, interest remained similar whether packs were standardised in white or branded packing. Picture: Alamy