One in eight vapes seized in schools during a Metropolitan Police pilot contained illicit substances, the force said.

According to the Met, THC and spice were among the illicit substances identified during the operation, which is believed to be the first of its kind.

The operation involved officers using a specialist detection device commissioned by the Met to test 32 vapes seized from pupils at schools across southwest London.

It follows reports of children collapsing and requiring hospital treatment after inhaling substances they did not know were inside vaping products.

The Met said it had received about 200 reports linked to vape spiking incidents involving children over the past year.

In April, officers were called to a college in Kingston after a 17-year-old student lost consciousness following the alleged use of a vape believed to be laced with drugs.

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