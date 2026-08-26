Researchers found that while vapes are “unlikely to be completely risk-free”, they are “less harmful than smoking”

The findings are based on a review of 80 studies involving almost 30,000 people comparing e-cigarettes to other products designed to help people stop smoking. . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Vapes are "less harmful" than smoking and a "proven and viable" way of helping people quit cigarettes, experts have said.

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“For that reason, it is important that there are a number of different options available to help somebody quit, which could encourage them to keep trying. “Although nicotine vapes are unlikely to be completely risk-free, they are less harmful than smoking and that is the most important comparison to make for people who are still smoking tobacco.” Dr Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, senior author of the review from University of Massachusetts Amherst in the US, said: “We have very strong evidence that regulated nicotine e-cigarettes are substantially less harmful than smoking. “Based on the consistency of the findings here, it’s clear that they are a proven and viable option for people wishing to quit traditional cigarettes.” He emphasised that the review only examined regulated e-cigarettes, warning that "many of those available on the market do not meet these standards". “Unlicensed e-cigarettes are potentially dangerous, with issues including unstable batteries and harmful chemicals.” Dr Hartmann-Boyce added: “Anyone looking to use e-cigarettes to quit smoking should only purchase devices that have been tested and approved by their country’s regulatory body. Lists of regulated devices are available from the MHRA in the UK.”

Researchers found that while vapes are “unlikely to be completely risk-free”, they are “less harmful than smoking”. Picture: Alamy