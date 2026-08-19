The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) has called on the Government to limit the types of vape flavours

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) warned that concerns about vaping among children and young people “continue to grow” as it called on the Government to limit the types of vape flavours. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

Leading children’s doctors warned that vaping “should not be seen as a harmless part of growing up” after a new review linked it to higher rates of breathing problems in children and young people.

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Experts also warned that vaping is a gateway to smoking and could lead to a number of health harms. The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) warned that concerns about vaping among children and young people “continue to grow” as it called on the Government to limit the types of vape flavours. The new review, published in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood, saw experts from the college review all published studies involving health or social outcomes of vaping on children and young people. Some 81 studies were examined. Read more: Experts hail 'pivotal moment' as cancer jab shown to reduce risk of death and late-stage melanoma returning Read more: How easy is it to get a diagnosis for ADHD?

Experts warned that vaping is a gateway to smoking and could lead to a number of health harms. Picture: Alamy

The authors found that vaping was linked to a number of different health harms including respiratory issues such as wheezing and coughing; allergies; sleep issues; eye symptoms; mental health problems; and adverse effects on oral and dental health. Researchers also found evidence of harm in babies whose mothers vaped while pregnant, including “more abnormal reflexes”; “lower motor maturity”; poorer self-regulation and higher risks of low weight gain. Long-term research also showed a link between vaping in childhood and cigarette smoking, the authors added. “This comprehensive review highlights the emerging risks of vaping and e-cigarette use on CYP (children and young people),” the authors wrote. “There is strong evidence from longitudinal studies that vaping predicts and increases the risk of subsequent cigarette initiation among young people who have never smoked. “There is consistent evidence from cross-sectional studies that young people who vape report higher rates of cough, wheeze and other respiratory symptoms than non-vapers. “There is evidence emerging for a wider range of likely health harms impacting specifically on CYP including mental health, oral and dental health, allergies, sleep, eye symptoms and adverse perinatal outcomes for babies exposed to nicotine during gestation.” Co-author of the systematic review, Professor Will Carroll, said: “Vaping should not be seen as a harmless part of growing up.

Long-term research also showed a link between vaping in childhood and cigarette smoking. Picture: Alamy

“The evidence shows clear links with respiratory symptoms, nicotine dependence and subsequent cigarette smoking, while concerns about wider impacts on young people’s health continue to grow. “We must act to make vaping less attractive and accessible to children.” RCPCH vice-president for policy, Dr Mike McKean, added: “Vaping is still a relatively new product, and there is much we do not yet know about its long-term impact on children and young people but a clear and concerning picture is emerging. “The Tobacco and Vapes Act is an important step towards protecting children from nicotine addiction, but it must not be seen as a one-and-done solution. “We need to keep pace with a rapidly evolving market and continue to take action to protect children from nicotine products that are deliberately made and marketed to appeal to them.” In July, the Government announced a raft of measures to “crack down on vapes targeting kids” including plain packaging; plain devices; restrictions on flavour descriptions; and keeping vapes out of sight in shops. Prof Carroll added: “The recently announced measures are welcome and must be implemented quickly. “But if vaping is to remain a viable smoking cessation tool without attracting new users, Government must go further. “Current proposals will place restrictions on vape flavour names and packaging descriptions, moving away from enticing names inspired by sweets, desserts, and alcohol in favour of simple, factual names like ‘apple’. “As paediatricians, we call on the Government to go further and limit the types of flavours available, as opposed to just their descriptions.” England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, has said in the past that marketing vapes to children is “utterly unacceptable”. Figures suggest that almost one in five (19%) 11 to 17-year-olds in Britain have tried vaping, according to a poll conducted on behalf of the charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash). Ash chief executive Hazel Cheeseman said: “The evidence remains clear that vaping is less harmful than smoking but is not risk free.

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, has said in the past that marketing vapes to children is “utterly unacceptable”. Picture: Alamy