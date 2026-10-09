The site has finally been cleared after more than a year of work. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A vast illegal waste site has been cleared after 15 months of work, with taxpayers footing a £15m bill.

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The waste dump at Hoads Wood, near Ashford in Kent, became a rubbish dump used by criminals who carted nearly 40,000 tonnes of waste there in 2023. 2,500 lorry loads of rotting waste were removed from the woods and taken to a landfill site in Essex. Clearing two other similar sites will bring the total cost to the taxpayer to £26million. The Environment Agency said that it was working to ensure local authorities had a plan in place to prevent the gangs using the site again.

Piles of dumped rubbish in Hoads Wood. Picture: PA

Matthew Higginson, the EA's area environmental manager said they had a "trigger plan" that will "bring all law enforcement partners to work together closely and much more quickly to stop anything like this happening in the future." Read more: Illegal 7,500-tonne waste dump discovered next to football stadium after locals noticed foul stench during heatwave Read more: Five-month clean-up of illegal waste dump near River Cherwell completed Locals said that when the site was being used as a dump, around 20 to 30 trucks per day would turn up and shed lorryloads of waste at the ancient bluebell woodland.

Around 20 to 30 trucks of waste per day were arriving at the site at its peak. Picture: PA

Environment secretary Dame Angela Eagle said: "This government is taking action on the illegal waste sites that have blighted communities. "Handing this ancient woodland back to local people, alongside our nationwide clean-up of waste sites, shows just how serious we are about restoring the places people love." Back in July, an illegal 7,500-tonne waste dump was discovered next to a football stadium after locals noticed a foul stench during a heatwave.

The site has been cleared of waste and levelled by a specialist team. Picture: PA