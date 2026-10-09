Vast illegal waste dump in ancient woodland in Kent cleared after over a year's work - with taxpayer handed £15m bill
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A vast illegal waste site has been cleared after 15 months of work, with taxpayers footing a £15m bill.
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The waste dump at Hoads Wood, near Ashford in Kent, became a rubbish dump used by criminals who carted nearly 40,000 tonnes of waste there in 2023.
2,500 lorry loads of rotting waste were removed from the woods and taken to a landfill site in Essex.
Clearing two other similar sites will bring the total cost to the taxpayer to £26million.
The Environment Agency said that it was working to ensure local authorities had a plan in place to prevent the gangs using the site again.
Matthew Higginson, the EA's area environmental manager said they had a "trigger plan" that will "bring all law enforcement partners to work together closely and much more quickly to stop anything like this happening in the future."
Read more: Illegal 7,500-tonne waste dump discovered next to football stadium after locals noticed foul stench during heatwave
Read more: Five-month clean-up of illegal waste dump near River Cherwell completed
Locals said that when the site was being used as a dump, around 20 to 30 trucks per day would turn up and shed lorryloads of waste at the ancient bluebell woodland.
Environment secretary Dame Angela Eagle said: "This government is taking action on the illegal waste sites that have blighted communities.
"Handing this ancient woodland back to local people, alongside our nationwide clean-up of waste sites, shows just how serious we are about restoring the places people love."
Back in July, an illegal 7,500-tonne waste dump was discovered next to a football stadium after locals noticed a foul stench during a heatwave.
The 50-metre stretch of rubbish was just a stone's throw away from Valley Parade, the 24,840-stadium which is home to League One football team Bradford City AFC.
The Environment Agency launched an investigation to the site, off Midland Road in Manningham.
Local residents said the smell was so foul they were unable to open their windows.
Another massive illegal waste dump near the River Cherwell was cleaned up in August at huge cost to the taxpayer.
The 150-metre-long trail of waste was deposited in a field by the A34 in Kidlington last year, prompting widespread outrage, a criminal investigation and the Environment Agency (EA) declaring it a critical incident in November.
Over five months, teams from Acumen Waste Service removed an estimated 22,704 tonnes of rubbish, with the operation costing an estimated £6 million.