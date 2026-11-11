Car tax is set to rise from April as part of measures announced in John Healey's Budget, with some motorists now needing to pay £390 for vehicle excise duty.

Here is what the latest changes mean.

The government has sought to consolidate motorists by cutting Fuel Duty by 5p and increasing the higher mileage rate from 25p to 35p per mile.

The Chancellor announced last month that the government will uprate Vehicle Excise Duty rates for cars, vans and motorcycles in line with the Retail Prices Index.

What is Vehicle Excise Duty?

Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) is better known as road tax or car tax, and is a tax required for most vehicles used in the UK, including those that are parked on a road but not used.

A different level of tax is payable based on the age of the car and the size of its engine, with drivers of more polluting vehicles typically paying more.

The government has split VED costs into three bands:

Cars registered from April 1, 2017 to present,

Cars registered from March 1, 2001, to March 31, 2017,

And cars registered on March 28, 2001, or before.

CO2 emission details are shown on the car’s V5C registration certificate and you can also do a search online.

What are the changes to Vehicle Excise Duty?

The Treasury has said: “The government will uprate VED rates for cars, vans and motorcycles in line with the Retail Prices Index from 1 April 2027.”

Standard rates are expected to rise by £10 from £200 to £210, with the highest end of car tax rising from £375 to £390.

Mr Healey did not mention the rise explicitly in his Budget speech, but did say about fuel duty: "With the war in the Middle East still driving high fuel prices, I am extending these tax cuts for motorists through the winter and spring to July.

"And for anyone who relies on their car for their work, from care workers to engineers, I am increasing the higher mileage rate from 25p to 35p per mile and making permanent the increase to the standard mileage rate introduced earlier this year."