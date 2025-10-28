Venezuela says it has captured a group of mercenaries with alleged ties to the CIA, accusing them of plotting a “false flag operation” designed to trigger a military confrontation with the United States.

In a statement issued by Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez, Nicolás Maduro’s government said the alleged group was operating in waters near Trinidad and Tobago with the goal of “generating a full-scale military confrontation” against Venezuela.

No further details have been provided, and the identities of those detained have not been made public.

However, the statement claimed the men were acting “with direct information of the American intelligence agency.”

The claims come as the United States increases its military presence in the Caribbean, with around 10,000 troops, a contingent of marines, and at least ten warships now in the region.

On Sunday, the USS Gravely, a guided missile destroyer, arrived in the Port of Spain to take part in joint training exercises with the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.

