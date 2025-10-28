Venezuela 'captures CIA operatives' amid fears of war with the US
The US has stationed 10,000 troops, a contingent of marines, and at least ten warships now in the region
Venezuela says it has captured a group of mercenaries with alleged ties to the CIA, accusing them of plotting a “false flag operation” designed to trigger a military confrontation with the United States.
In a statement issued by Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez, Nicolás Maduro’s government said the alleged group was operating in waters near Trinidad and Tobago with the goal of “generating a full-scale military confrontation” against Venezuela.
No further details have been provided, and the identities of those detained have not been made public.
However, the statement claimed the men were acting “with direct information of the American intelligence agency.”
The claims come as the United States increases its military presence in the Caribbean, with around 10,000 troops, a contingent of marines, and at least ten warships now in the region.
On Sunday, the USS Gravely, a guided missile destroyer, arrived in the Port of Spain to take part in joint training exercises with the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.
Washington insists the exercises are aimed at tackling drug trafficking and improving regional security, but Caracas has branded them “a hostile provocation and a grave threat to the peace of the Caribbean".
The statement compared the US military manoeuvres to the 1964 Gulf of Tonkin incident, which preceded the American invasion of Vietnam, warning that the Caribbean was being turned “into a space for lethal violence and US imperial domination".
It follows reports earlier this month that former US President Donald Trump secretly authorised the CIA to expand spying operations against Venezuela.
Mr Trump also confirmed he was considering military strikes inside the country - comments echoed by Republican senator Lindsey Graham, who told CBS News on Sunday that such action “could happen soon.”
Venezuela has made similar claims in the past, including allegations in early October that US forces planned to plant explosives at the American embassy in Caracas.
The CIA has been contacted for comment by LBC.