A website set up to track missing people listed more than 24,000 people as unaccounted for

A woman walks past a building damaged during an earthquake in La Guaira. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Thousands of Venezuelans are feared dead and more missing after two powerful earthquakes wreaked havoc in and around the capital, trapping people beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings and setting off powerful aftershocks.

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A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit about 160 km (100 miles) west of Caracas on Wednesday afternoon, followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 tremor, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Emergency workers scrambled over the debris of collapsed buildings in Caracas as night fell, while distraught relatives sought help for loved ones feared trapped. Dazed survivors were taken away, some on stretchers. "When we went downstairs, the scene was like a horror movie," said Maria Alejandra, a resident from a nearby building, who did not give her surname. "We had to climb over the rubble and everything. The building superintendent with the baby and all the neighbors coming down. But from that building, I only saw that one family got out." Interim President Delcy Rodriguez said at least 164 people were confirmed dead and nearly 1,000 injured, and the government was working with business to deploy heavy machinery to accelerate efforts to help those still trapped. A website set up to track missing people by leaders from the country's opposition, many of whom are outside Venezuela, listed more than 24,000 people as unaccounted for. Read More: Venezuela death toll rises to 164 as back-to-back earthquakes rock country Read More: US military strike kills leader of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang

People carry an injured man, in the aftermath of earthquakes in La Guaira. Picture: Reuters

A car is crushed under the collapsed remains of a corrugated metal roof amid debris following an earthquake in Catia La Mar, La Guaira. Picture: Getty

The worst-affected area was La Guaira state, near Caracas and home to the city's airport. Witnesses' footage showed scenes of panic as ceilings came down in the airport and rubble from destroyed buildings along the seafront. "Dozens of buildings have collapsed, and we are currently carrying out very intense rescue efforts to save as many lives as God allows us to save," Rodriguez said on state television just before 1 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) on Thursday. "La Guaira state is a true tragedy, and has become a disaster zone." Houses collapsed near the quake's epicenter in Morón, a small seaside town in the state of Carabobo, where there was no water or electricity.

Rescue workers search through the rubble after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. Picture: Alamy

People carry their belongings as they walk through the rubble of collapsed buildings. Picture: Reuters

Three children were among at least eight killed in the area, municipal mayor Emily Riera told Reuters. "It felt like all those houses were collapsing on top of us," said Geilin Morales, 29, who had just left her home with her husband and 6-year-old daughter when the quake destroyed it. The U.S. Geological Survey, using predictive modeling to estimate the death toll, said it would most likely run into the thousands, with a substantial probability of exceeding 10,000. Many Venezuelans were at home when the quakes struck during a public holiday. "There was a very loud crash. Things fell in the house, jugs inside the refrigerator. I've never experienced anything like it," said Coro Martinez, 56, who lives in eastern Caracas.

A woman reacts as people search for casualties amid the rubble of collapsed buildings. Picture: Reuters