A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit about 160 km (100 miles) west of Caracas, followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 tremor

Rescuers search for victims in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas on June 24, 2026. Picture: Manaure Quintero / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday afternoon, toppling buildings in the capital Caracas, trapping people in the rubble and prompting scientists to warn of potentially heavy casualties and widespread destruction.

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A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit about 160 km (100 miles) west of Caracas, followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 tremor, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). "High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread," the USGS said, initially estimating the death toll would most likely range from 10,000 to 100,000. Three people were killed in the Baruta district in Caracas after two buildings collapsed, the district mayor said on social media. One person was killed and four buildings had completely collapsed, Gustavo Duque, the mayor of Chacao district in Caracas told journalists. Read more: Trump brands Burnham as 'extremely liberal' in first comments on frontrunner to be next PM Read more: Sydney woman wakes from induced coma more than a week after shark attack

Women look at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. Picture: AP Photo/Pedro Mattey

Twenty-two people had been moved to hospital. “We have buildings, homes and houses which have collapsed and we are taking care of things with everything we have available in terms of security, civil assistance," Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said on state television. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez said she would declare a state of emergency in the South American nation and request funds from multilateral organisations to back the recovery effort. "We extend our condolences to those who have unfortunately suffered the loss of a family member," she said in a national address, without giving a national count for deaths or injuries.

A man jumps on a collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. Picture: AP Photo/Adrian Naranjo

President Donald Trump said the US was ready, willing and able to help in the disaster. "The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths," Trump said. Video footage showed emergency workers climbing through the ruins of a collapsed building in the capital as night fell, while distraught relatives sought help for loved ones believed to be trapped. "When we went downstairs, the scene was like a horror movie," said Maria Alejandra, a resident from a nearby building, who did not give her surname.

he damaged face of a building is seen at San Bernardino after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Venezuela and other regions in the Caribbean on June 24, 2026 in Caracas. Picture: Jesus Vargas/Getty Images

"We had to climb over the rubble and everything. The building superintendent with the baby and all the neighbours coming down. But from that building, I only saw that one family got out." Twenty-two people were injured in the coastal state of Falcon, Governor Victor Clark said on state television. Fifteen missing people, all adults, were still being searched for. Many Venezuelans were at home when the quakes struck during a public holiday. "There was a very loud crash. Things fell in the house, jugs inside the refrigerator. I've never experienced anything like it," said Coro Martinez, 56, who lives in eastern Caracas. Residents across Caracas, which was also hit by a deadly magnitude 6.3 earthquake in 1967, rushed to evacuate as buildings shook.

A Venezuelan municipal police officer stands next to a collapsed building following an earthquake in Valencia, Venezuela on June 24, 2026. Picture: Jacinto OLIVEROS / AFP via Getty Images

"As soon as it started, we began hearing people screaming," said Astrid Ramirez, a 41-year-old publicist in western Caracas. "Everyone was running down the stairs." Maria Romero, an 80-year-old pensioner in southern Caracas, said police helped her get out of her home. "This earthquake was horrible, even worse than the one in 1967," she said. Another resident, a 41-year-old office worker who declined to be named, said she received an earthquake alert on her phone just before the shaking intensified. "As I picked it up and started listening to what it was saying, I first felt light shaking. Then, in less than two seconds, everything started moving." International leaders including El Salvador's Nayib Bukele, Dominican Republic's Luis Abinader and Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva offered support and sympathy, while the US State Department said it was in touch with Venezuelan authorities and mobilising assistance.

Men walk among rubble after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. Picture: AP Photo/Pedro Mattey

Rodriguez, who has been running the country since the US ouster of President Nicolas Maduro in January, said she has instructed the foreign ministry to coordinate the aid offers. The US embassy in Caracas said it was closely monitoring the aftermath of the quake and urged citizens in the country to seek secure shelter and avoid damaged areas. Venezuela lies in a seismically active zone where the Caribbean Plate meets the South American Plate. An estimated 30,000 people were killed when a powerful quake caused widespread destruction in the cities of Merida and Caracas in 1812, according to the USGS.

Two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.5 and 7.2 struck Venezuela 39 seconds apart on Wednesday, June 24. Picture: Mehmet Yaren Bozgun/Anadolu via Getty Images

A tsunami warning was issued but swiftly cancelled after the danger passed. Fire trucks were seen on the streets of Caracas, where some buildings suffered significant facade damage. At Caracas' Hospital de Clinicas, staff were asked to double up on the night shift to help treat the injured, a worker there said. Venezuela's largest airport, in Maiquetia on the coast north of Caracas, was closed due to damages, Rodriguez said. Classes were cancelled for the rest of the week as authorities began to take stock of the damage.

A collapsed building in the Altamira neighbourhood is seen following an earthquake in Caracas on June 24, 2026. Picture: Federico PARRA / AFP via Getty Images