Venezuela has opened more than 80 shelters for those whose homes were destroyed in twin quakes on June 24

A Venezuelan flag flutters amid debris from a collapsed building in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 9, 2026. Picture: Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Disease outbreaks, poor sanitation, lack of access to clean water, and disruptions to basic medical care could pose the greatest health risks to the tens of thousands of survivors of Venezuela's deadly earthquakes, the World Health Organisation said.

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Venezuela has opened more than 80 shelters for those whose homes were destroyed in twin quakes on June 24, with the number of displaced reaching 17,907 by Thursday. Poor shelter conditions could leave many survivors especially vulnerable, the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) Director Jarbas Barbosa said. "In the coming weeks, the greatest health risks may stem not only from injuries caused by the earthquakes, but also from disruptions to health services, overcrowded conditions, deficiencies in water and sanitation and reduced access to vaccination and routine healthcare," Barbosa said. Read more: Violence erupts on the streets of London and Paris after France knock Morocco out of the World Cup Read more: Police 'investigating £500k given to Reform by convicted fraudster's mother just weeks before 2024 election'

PAHO will work with Venezuela's health ministry to monitor for potential outbreaks of respiratory or digestive illnesses and is urging access to vaccines, said Barbosa, who is also WHO Regional Director for the Americas. It will also work with the government to incorporate field hospitals and shelters into an early warning system tracking diarrheal diseases, respiratory infections, febrile syndromes and vaccine-preventable illnesses. Tom Fletcher, the United Nations' top humanitarian official, told Reuters that the disaster caused by the consecutive earthquakes, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, would be "incredibly difficult for any government in the world" to manage. The United Nations is aiming to reach 1.3 million people in the next six months who are most critically in need of humanitarian support.

Authorities raised the death toll on Thursday to 3,889, while the number of injured remained at 16,740. Asked whether these government's casualty figures were reliable, Fletcher said it was very hard to say given the incredibly chaotic nature of the disaster. While residents have criticised a slow state response, Fletcher said a UN coordination cell established with the government has been working well to facilitate international aid. The UN has already mobilised over $300 million in coordinated support, said Fletcher, adding that nearly 40,000 people have already received food aid in the two weeks since the response began. The UN is also deploying teams to provide psychosocial support to survivors, particularly women and children.

Death toll in Venezuela earthquakes rises to 3,889, with 16,740 others injured. - authorities pic.twitter.com/FBYwLU0JgX — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) July 9, 2026

Venezuela's health system has deteriorated significantly after years of economic crisis, contributing to a lack of immediate care after the quakes, said Ciro Ugarte, PAHO's director for health emergencies. The migration of healthcare professionals in recent years - part of broader waves of people leaving the country - also left Venezuela in a difficult position. "The shortage of essential services in the immediate aftermath was critical, and facilities that had not been intended for trauma care or emergency patient treatment had to be adapted for that purpose throughout Venezuela," Ugarte said. Care has improved with international assistance, personnel from other regions and field hospitals, he said.

A family rests at a sports center being used as a shelter for those displaced by the earthquakes in La Guaira, Venezuela, Thursday, July 9, 2026. Picture: AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos