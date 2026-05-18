In pictures: Venezuela Fury's glamorous wedding as teen ties the knot with Noah Price, 19
Venezuela, 16, held a glitzy ceremony at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John’s in the Isle of Man.
Pictures from Venezuela Fury and Noah Price’s star-studded wedding have emerged after the young couple tied the knot during a lavish celebration over the weekend.
Listen to this article
Venezuela, 16, and Noah, 19, held a glitzy ceremony at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John’s in the Isle of Man on Saturday.
The event featured 18 bridesmaids, a 12ft wedding cake and thousands of flowers on display.
Many celebrities were among the 120 guests including influencer and former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague - with her daughter Bambi acting as bridesmaid.
In one snap posted on Facebook, Venezuela is seen arriving at the church donning Chanel sunglasses and white crocs, with Tyson and mum Paris, 36, pictured in the background.
In a tribute to her boxing star father, Venezuela wrote: "Well I couldn't of asked for a better father.
"All my life he has gone above and beyond for me." she wrote.
Read more: Anthony Joshua to make boxing return against Kristian Prenga ahead of Tyson Fury clash
Read more: Olympian Adam Peaty to compete under new name in latest snub to estranged family after wedding row
"1 in a million. My best friend and my worst enemy in one. My father TYSON LUKE FURY."
Tyson also shared heartwarming footage from the special day, with one clip showing him walking his daughter down the isle with both sporting shades and huge grins.
“A beautiful day of celebrating my daughter’s wedding day, @venezuelaprice1 she was amazing & im very proud of her! we both were crying like babys,” he wrote in the Instagram caption.
The boxing legend also shared a selection of pictures from the night featuring his sons and pop star Peter Andre, who delivered an evening performance singing his iconic Mysterious Girl.
Tyson and Venezuela are said to have performed a heartwarming father-daughter dance to My Girl by The Temptations. But things reportedly took a turn when four police cars turned up at the Comis Hotel shortly after Andre’s performance.
They reportedly arrived at the venue around 9.30pm and arrested a man in a chaotic change of events.
"A man was arrested and enquiries remain ongoing. We are unable to comment further at this time regarding the identity of the individual involved or the circumstances surrounding the arrest," an Isle of Man Constabulary spokesperson said.
The wedding comes a year after the couple got engaged at Venezuela’s birthday.
The teenager is now reportedly set to move out of the family home and into a caravan with her new husband, the same path her parents took before they rocketed to global fame.
The lavish wedding was reportedly filmed and the footage will feature on At Home with the Furys - a Netflix series showing an inside glimpse into Tyson’s family life.