Pictures from Venezuela Fury and Noah Price’s star-studded wedding have emerged after the young couple tied the knot during a lavish celebration over the weekend.

Venezuela, 16, and Noah, 19, held a glitzy ceremony at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John’s in the Isle of Man on Saturday.

The event featured 18 bridesmaids, a 12ft wedding cake and thousands of flowers on display.

Many celebrities were among the 120 guests including influencer and former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague - with her daughter Bambi acting as bridesmaid.

In one snap posted on Facebook, Venezuela is seen arriving at the church donning Chanel sunglasses and white crocs, with Tyson and mum Paris, 36, pictured in the background.

In a tribute to her boxing star father, Venezuela wrote: "Well I couldn't of asked for a better father.

"All my life he has gone above and beyond for me." she wrote.

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