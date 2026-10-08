Maduro, who led Venezuela for 13 years, and Flores were captured by the US military from their home in Caracas on January 3

Nicolas Maduro is seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad. Picture: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores are expected to face new criminal charges in the United States over allegations that Americans detained in Venezuela were tortured.

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The new charges could come as soon as Thursday, according to an official who was briefed on the investigation. Maduro, who led Venezuela for 13 years, and Flores were captured by the US military from their home in Caracas on January 3 and brought to New York to face drug trafficking charges. They have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to go on trial starting June 1, 2027. A spokesperson for the Manhattan US Attorney's office, which brought the charges, declined to comment. Read more: Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro urges US judge to dismiss charges as new photos show him smiling in prison Read more: Trump claims he could have done 'very bad things' to Clinton, Obama and Biden before backing down out of 'respect'

Lawyers for Maduro and Flores did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The possibility of new charges was first reported by CNN on Wednesday. Details of the new charges, including the identities of the alleged torture victims, were not immediately available. Maduro's tenure was marked by tensions with the United States. Washington accused his government of detaining Americans as leverage to extract concessions such as relief from financial sanctions. Americans whom the US classified as wrongfully detained during Maduro's tenure included five oil executives arrested on graft charges.

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad. Picture: XNY/Star Max/GC Images