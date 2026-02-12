This comes as Delcy Rodriguez welcomed US Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Wednesday to discuss how Venezuela’s vast oil reserves are to be distributed

Interim President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Nicolas Maduro is still the legitimate leader of Venezuela, the country's acting president Delcy Rodriguez has said.

As Mr Maduro sits in a federal detention facility in New York after being captured by U.S. forces last month, Ms Rodriguez said that they are both "legitimate" leaders. "I can tell you President Nicolás Maduro is the legitimate president. I will tell you this as a lawyer, that I am," she told NBC News. "Both President Maduro and Cilia Flores, the first lady, are both innocent." Ms Rodriguez welcomed U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Wednesday to discuss how Venezuela's vast oil reserves are to be distributed. "I can tell you I am in charge of the presidency of Venezuela, as it's stated clearly in the constitution of Venezuela," she said.

"And from the amount of work that I have, from how busy I am, I can tell you it’s very, very hard work and we’re doing it completely day by day." The former Venezuelan leader arrived in New York in shackles and surrounded by armed officers back in January. According to US attorney general Pam Bondi, Maduro faces charges of: Narco-terrorism conspiracy

Cocaine importation conspiracy

Possession of machine guns and destructive devices

And conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the US After Maduro's capture, Ms Rodriguez was very critical of the Trump administration and their military action against Venezuela. In recent days, she has given in to US pressure and has taken two phone calls with US president Donald Trump. “I have been invited to the States,” Rodríguez said. "We’re contemplating coming there once we establish this cooperation and we can move forward with everything."

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez with U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Picture: Alamy