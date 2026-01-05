Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are due to make an initial appearance at a federal courthouse this afternoon.

Maduro arriving to court in New York. Picture: Reuters

By Alice Padgett

Ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro arrived in New York in shackles and surrounded by armed officers today as he prepared to make his first court appearance.

The country’s leader, 63, and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted on “narco-terrorism” charges after being seized in Caracas by the US military on Saturday. The former Venezuelan president was seen wearing a brown prison jumpsuit as he was dragged from a helicopter in chains, after he was flown across the East River from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. He was then escorted by two police officers, one on each arm, before being joined by more than 10 armed officers, who escorted him into an armored vehicle.

The captured Venezuelan president was subsequently driven to Manhattan Federal Court, where he will be arraigned at 12pm ET (5pm GMT). According to US attorney general Pam Bondi, Maduro faces charges of: Narco-terrorism conspiracy

Cocaine importation conspiracy

Possession of machine guns and destructive devices

And conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the US

An armored vehicle carrying Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. Picture: Alamy

He and his wife, Cilia Flores, 69, are due to make an initial appearance at the Daniel Patrick Manhattan United States Courthouse this afternoon. Speaking to reporters hours after Maduro’s capture, Mr Trump revealed his plans to exploit the leadership vacuum to “fix” the country’s oil infrastructure and sell “large amounts” of the fuel to other countries. The US will “run” the country until “a safe, proper and judicious transition” transfer of power can take place, Mr Trump said. In a post on his Truth Social platform shortly before addressing the media, he posted an image which appeared to show the autocratic leader blindfolded aboard the US warship Iwo Jima and headed to New York.