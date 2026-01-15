Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has gifted her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Donald Trump after his removal of Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking in Washington after a White House meeting with Mr Trump, she confirmed the extraordinary gift to reporters.

The President is said to have coveted the prize in 2025 after his efforts brokering a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

She told CNN: "I presented the President of the United States the medal, the Nobel Peace Prize".