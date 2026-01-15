Venezuelan opposition leader 'presented' Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize medal at White House meeting
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has gifted her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Donald Trump after his removal of Nicolas Maduro.
Speaking in Washington after a White House meeting with Mr Trump, she confirmed the extraordinary gift to reporters.
The President is said to have coveted the prize in 2025 after his efforts brokering a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
She told CNN: "I presented the President of the United States the medal, the Nobel Peace Prize".
“I told him this,” Machado continued.
“Two hundred years ago General (Marquis de) Lafayette gave Simón Bolívar a medal with George Washington on it. Bolivar since then kept the medal for the rest of his life.”
“Two hundred years in history, the people of Bolivar are giving the heir of Washington a medal, in this case the medal of the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his unique commitment with our freedom.”
Machado previously dedicated her win to Trump when she received it, but the Nobel Committee has told her that the gong is untransferable.