Speaking on state television, Venezuela's Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez said Nicolás Maduro is Venezuela's only president.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, pictured here in September 2023, says the country's defence council has been "activated" after the US capture of the Venezuelan President. Picture: Alamy

Venezuela's Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez has said the government is ready "to defend" the country, after Trump said the US will "run" it following President Maduro's capture.

"There is only one president in Venezuela, and his name is Nicolas Maduro," Ms Rodríguez said. "To our Venezuela, to our people: There is a clear government here." Ms Rodríguez condemned the "armed aggression against our country", adding that the country's defence council has been "activated". Despite this, she called for calm and unity, saying Venezuela is open to respectful and lawful dialogue with others. She said the government would make further comment in the coming hours.

As it currently standings, the Venezuelan government has not announced that Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has been sworn in. Picture: Getty

Following Ms Rodríguez's comments, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the US will make decisions based on the Venezuelan government's "actions and their deeds" Speaking to the New York Times, he said: "We think they’re going to have some unique and historic opportunities to do a great service for the country, and we hope that they’ll accept that opportunity." Earlier on Saturday, President Trump said the US were "going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition." Despite saying that America couldn't "take a chance" and risk someone taking over Venezuela "who doesn't have the interests of Venezuelans in mind", it is unclear how Trump plans to oversee Venezuela.

President Trump Holds News Conference After US Captures Venezuelan President Maduro. Picture: Getty