The coffin-like vessels are launched from countries including Venezuela and Colombia to smuggle as much as three tonnes of cocaine

U.S. Coast Guard inspects a self-propelled semi-submersible drug submarine, 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Narco-submarines are the drug smuggling method taking over the Caribbean Sea, that law enforcement cannot detect, submarine expert tells LBC.

A semi-submersible vessel seized in Colombia. Picture: Getty

A low-profile unmanned semi-submersible vessel sits between two Colombian Navy boats, July 2025. Picture: Getty

Verineia Codrean, Chief of Strategy & Partnerships at EUROATLAS, the company behind the GREYSHARK autonomous underwater vehicle, told LBC the scale of the problem may be far greater than authorities realise. "Narco submarines are not a niche criminal problem," she said. "They’re an early sign of undersea innovation happening outside state control." The biggest concern, Ms Codren said, is "we only know about narco submarines that were caught". The US military caught a drug-carrying vessel, allegedly from Venezuela, in October. The president later said the two survivors from the submersible would be sent to Ecuador and Colombia, their home countries, "for detention and prosecution".

US crew members inspecting a self-propelled semi-submersible in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, in 2019. Picture: Alamy

Unlike naval submarines, many narco subs are built in remote locations, without formal shipyards or advanced facilities. Despite that, Ms Codrean said they remain "so hard to detect" that they continue to baffle law enforcement agencies. "They look for the gaps in known routes," Ms Codrean explained. "That’s why detection, classification and pattern discovery is the hardest problem authorities are dealing with." Most narco subs are semi-submersibles, travelling just below the surface with a small section visible above water.

Crew members of the cutter Valiant as they board a self-propelled semi-submersible in international waters, in 2019. Picture: Alamy

In some cases, Ms Codrean said, the vessels go even further to avoid detection by switching off systems entirely. “They disconnect all their sensors and are dragged by another vessel,” she said, meaning they use no power and leave little trace. "They’re not meant to come back,” she said. Even if it costs up to a million dollars to build one, it’s worth it if the shipment gets through." While the routes typically begin in South America, the impact is global. Ms Codrean said growing sophistication has enabled traffickers to attempt transatlantic journeys, with European ports increasingly affected. The challenge, she said, is not a lack of enforcement power, but a lack of intelligence. “Authorities are missing the data,” she told LBC. “They don’t know where the routes are.”

The GREYSHARK vehicle at sea-trials, which could be used to track and monitor the narco-subs. Picture: EUROATLAS