The seizure of the tanker by US troops has escalated tensions between Washington and Caracas.

By Henry Moore

Russia’s Vladimir Putin has thrown his support behind Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as fears of a US invasion intensify.

Mr Putin spoke with Mr Maduro over the phone on Thursday, reassuring him of Moscow’s support for his government just hours after US troops seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela. Donald Trump has demanded Mr Maduro leave his office or face military action from the United States. Mr Putin told the Venezuelan leader of his intentions to continue their strategic partnership despite growing pressures from the US. Read more: Trump declares Venezuela’s airspace ‘completely closed’ after warning military action will begin 'very soon' Read more: Venezuela 'captures CIA operatives' amid fears of war with the US

Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. Picture: Getty

Tensions have reached boiling point in Venezuela over the last week, culminating in US troops seizing an oil tanker off the country’s coast on Wednesday evening. The White House released dramatic footage of soldiers ‘fast roping’ from a helicopter onto the deck of the tanker. The ship was used in the illicit shipment of oil from Venezuela and Iran, according to Pam Bondi, the attorney general, who posted the video of the raid online. At least six troops, thought to be members of the US Coastguard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (Hitron), can be seen descending rapidly from a helicopter hovering just above the deck of the tanker. Donald Trump told reporters: “We’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, a large tanker, very large – the largest one ever seized actually. He added: “And other things are happening, so you’ll be seeing that later.”In the dramatic video, the US troops can be seen deploying on the deck with weapons drawn and heading up a set of stairs towards the ship’s bridge. The US conducted a “judicial enforcement action on a stateless vessel” that was last docked in Venezuela. Bondi described the US forces involved in the mission as “the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Coast Guard, with support from the Department of War”. She said the US “executed a seizure warrant for a crude oil tanker used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran”. Posting on X, she wrote: “For multiple years, the oil tanker has been sanctioned by the United States due to its involvement in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations. “This seizure, completed off the coast of Venezuela, was conducted safely and securely — and our investigation alongside the Department of Homeland Security to prevent the transport of sanctioned oil continues.” The Venezuelan government issued a statement later on Wednesday accusing the US of “blatant theft” and “international piracy.” “Venezuela will not allow any foreign power to attempt to take away from the Venezuelan people what belongs to them by historical and constitutional right,” the statement concluded. In recent weeks, President Trump has ordered a US military build-up in the region, including an aircraft carrier, fighter jets and tens of thousands of troops.

An oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela has been seized by US forces. File image. Picture: Alamy

Today, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Coast Guard, with support from the Department of War, executed a seizure warrant for a crude oil tanker used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran. For multiple… pic.twitter.com/dNr0oAGl5x — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) December 10, 2025

Last week, Mr Trump has reportedly warned Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro to leave the country or face immediate consequences during a phone call between the two leaders. Mr Trump called Mr Maduro on Friday following a series of deadly American drone strikes against alleged Venezuelan drug boats. Following the phone call, the US President took to social media to declare Venezuelan airspace should be considered closed and that military action could begin “very soon.”

President Nicolas Maduro at a rally making the anniversary of Venezuela's 19th Century Federal War today. Picture: Alamy