Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro issued a rallying cry to Venezuelans at a rally in Caracas. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro says his people are ready to defend their country from a potential US land attack.

Amid growing tensions with Donald Trump's administration, which has been targeting what it calls "drug-smuggling" boats in South American waters, Maduro issued a rallying cry to Venezuelans at a rally in Caracas. It comes after the US president warned last week that land strikes on the South American nation would start "very soon", with "many options" discussed by Trump and his national security team on Monday. Read more: Donald Trump's Homeland Security to impose 'full travel ban' on countries with 'killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies' Read more: White House releases results of Donald Trump's MRI scan

The Pentagon has sought to justify the legality of the strikes by labelling the alleged drug-smuggling gangs as foreign terrorist organisations. Picture: Truth Social Platform

Maduro has been accused by the White House of being involved in the global drug trade, after American forces carried out 21 strikes on boats it claims were carrying narcotics into its country in the last five months. The Venezuelan leader - widely considered a dictator by the West - denies the claims and said his nation was ready "to defend [the country] and lead it to the path of peace". "We have lived through 22 weeks of aggression that can only be described as psychological terrorism," he said. Venezuela believe Mr Trump's true motivation is to access its oil reserves, which it says is only achievable via the removal of Mr Maduro. They have also accused the American leader of murder, after 80 people were killed in the boat attacks. The Pentagon has sought to justify the legality of the attacks by labelling the alleged drug smuggling gangs as foreign terrorist organisations. Concerns have been raised about America's manoeuvres in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific, with its flagship aircraft carrier and thousands of troops currently deployed in the area. No evidence has been provided by the US to support its claims that the boats it has destroyed were smuggling drugs.

Venezuela believes Mr Trump’s true motivation is to access its oil reserves, which it says is only achievable via the removal of Mr Maduro. Picture: Getty