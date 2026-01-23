The historic building is said to have brought bad luck to many of its former owners

Some palaces overlooking the Grand Canal, from left: Palazzo Salviati (1906), Palazzo Barbaro Wolkoff (14-15th c.) and Cà Dario (1487). Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A 15th century palazzo in Venice, said to be cursed by tragedy and misfortune, is on the market for a reported €20 million.

The nine-bedroom home sits along the Grand Canal and also has eight bathrooms, huge reception halls and a roof terrace looking onto the city. But the Ca' Dario palazzo, described by estate agents as an "architectural gem," has struggled to sell due to its alleged haunted past. The property is said to be linked to a dark past, linked to a string of deaths, suicides, and bad luck.

The Palazzo Dario on the Grand Canal in Venice, which is said to be "cursed.". Picture: Alamy

It is understood that offers in the region of €20 million (£17.3million), may be accepted. Its former owners include The Who's former manager Kit Lambert, and was originally built in 1489 for Giovanni Dario, a merchant and diplomat who negotiated a peace agreement with the Ottomans. When Dario died, the palazzo was passed onto his daughter Marietta and her husband but his spice merchant business collapsed and he was stabbed in a fight. Marietta later took her own life and the couple's son was killed in Greece, in a suspected vendetta-style ambush, soon afterwards.

The Palazzo Ca' Dario is on the market for around £17.3 million. Picture: Alamy

In 1896, French poet Henri de Régnier stayed as a guest in Ca’ Dario but contracted a serious illness and had to leave the city. Decades later in the 1960s, celebrated operatic tenor Mario del Monaco planned to buy the palazzo but was seriously injured in a car crash while travelling to view it. It was eventually bought by Italian aristocrat Count Filippo Giordano delle Lanze, who was killed inside the property by his lover, a Yugoslav sailor, who fled to London, and was later murdered himself. Italian tycoon Raul Gardini purchased it in the 1980s, but he too took his own life, after becoming embroiled in a corruption scandal.