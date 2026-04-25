The US tennis star may have scored herself an invite to doubles partner Katie Boulter’s wedding.

Katie Boulter of Great Britain and Venus Williams of United States celebrates winning a point against Xinyu Jiang of China and Yifan Xu of China in the Women's Doubles Round of 32 match during the Mutua Madrid Open 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Venus Williams claimed her first victory since the US Open alongside her doubles' partner Katy Boulter, as the pair staged a dramatic fightback at the Madrid Open.

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Williams accepted British star Boulter’s request to play together at the European tournament, with the scratch pairing securing a win against China’s Jiang Xinyu and Xu Yifan. The opening round match saw the doubles pairing return from a set down, securing a 4-6 6-3 (10/7) win in the opening round. Williams, 45, is on a 10-match losing streak in singles after falling again in the first round here, while she had not won a doubles match since reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open with Leylah Fernandez last summer. The pair clearly enjoyed the experience, with Williams saying: “You never know what’s going to happen when you play with a new person. Read more: Sir Beer Starmer: PM convenes committee to ensure Britain's boozers can keep pouring pints during World Cup summer Read more: Turkish Grand Prix to return to Formula One calendar in 2027 “It’s not like you get to practise weeks before, you get to practise 30 minutes before and then you are just put right in. “We had a great energy out there and I think it can only get better because now we’ve gone past the first hurdle, we’ve played together so now we know each other, and it’s also building trust.”

Katie Boulter of Great Britain looks on against Xinyu Jiang of China and Yifan Xu of China in the Women's Doubles Round of 32 match during the Mutua Madrid Open 2026 tournament celebrated at La Caja Magica. Picture: Alamy

Boulter added: “It was great, it was so much fun. Obviously just to have the privilege of being on court and also being on the same side of the net – I don’t want to be on the other side of the net. “It was really nice to get the chance to play with Venus and I enjoyed every minute of it.” It is a big year on and off court for Boulter, with her wedding to fellow player Alex De Minaur fast approaching. Williams married Italian actor and model Andrea Preti late last year in a lavish affair in Italy and Florida, and she is happy to give Boulter the wisdom of her experience. “I don’t know if she’s taking my advice,” said Williams. “I hope she does. My only tip for her is to take your time, you don’t get that moment back and you’ve just got to enjoy it fully and take some days off.

Katie Boulter of Great Britain and Venus Williams of United States are seen talking against Xinyu Jiang of China and Yifan Xu of China in the Women's Doubles Round of 32. Picture: Alamy