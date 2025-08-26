Williams, 45, was the oldest player to compete in the women's singles here since Renee Richards in 1981 and the third oldest of the open era. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Venus Williams fell just short of a remarkable US Open victory over Karolina Muchova in a gripping first-round tie.

The American tennis legend showed she was not ready to hang up her racket just yet as she pushed the 11th seed all the way at Flushing Meadows. Williams, 45, was the oldest player to compete in the women's singles here since Renee Richards in 1981 and the third oldest of the open era. She made life uncomfortable for the Czech, a semi-finalist last year, before eventually falling to a 6-3 2-6 6-1 defeat. It is unclear if that the last time we would see Williams on the court, but she waved to all sides of the Arthur Ashe Stadium as she walked off to a standing ovation.

"I definitely had a bit of a slow start, but it's not really a bad thing," said the seven-time grand slam singles champion. "I just haven't played a lot of matches, so I'm still finding everything. I didn't win today, but I'm very proud of how I played. "I don't think I've ever had a crowd that much on my side. I knew going into this match that people in this stadium, people in the United States, people around the world, were really rooting for me, and that felt great." Among those watching was Williams' sister Serena, who wrote on Instagram: "I am immensely proud of you @venuswilliams." Back at Flushing Meadows for the first time in two years, and a full 28 years after first reaching the final as a 17-year-old, Williams initially looked as if she would struggle to make the match competitive. But coming back from 0-40 to hold serve in the third game settled Williams into the contest and soon she was sending backhands arrowing into the corners in vintage fashion.

Muchova, a semi-finalist last year, eventually won 6-3 2-6 6-1. Picture: Getty