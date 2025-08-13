Two-time former tennis champion Venus Williams has been handed a wild card for the US Open, at the age of 45.

This will make her the oldest singles entrant for the tournament in 44 years, after Renee Richards played there at 47 in 1981, according to the International Tennis Federation.

The seven-time grand slam winner made a surprise comeback to tennis earlier this summer after more than a year out of the sport.

Williams showed her tennis prowess after beating fellow American Peyton Stearns in the first round at the Washington Open.

