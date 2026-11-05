Verica, who was central to the Roman invasion of Britain in AD43, has previously thought to have been a man

Undated handout issued by Bournemouth University of an artistic impression showing Verica. Picture: PA

By Flaminia Luck

An influential Iron Age British ruler who has long thought to have been a king might actually have been a queen, according to new research.

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Verica, who was central to the Roman invasion of Britain in AD43, has previously thought to have been a man because of the “patriarchal mindset” of 19th-century historians, according to Dr Miles Russell, director of archaeological fieldwork at Bournemouth University. He has highlighted that the ruler’s name and their depiction on a coin from the era as a “slender, feminine, bare-breasted figure riding on horseback” point to them being female. Verica was a ruler of the Atrebates, a tribe whose territory covered much of modern-day Hampshire and West Sussex, before they were ousted from power in 40AD and fled to Emperor Claudius in Rome. According to Roman historian Cassius Dio, the invasion of Britain only happened because Verica persuaded Claudius – depicted as “weak-minded and ineffective” with his policy decisions dictated by women and freed slaves – to cross the Channel.

Silver coin of Verica showing a naked, horse-riding female warrior with a spear. Picture: PA

Dr Russell, who led the research which is included in a new book called Caratacus: Great King Of Britain, said: “Verica is assumed to have been male because of the patriarchal mindset of 19th-century, classical historians. “Verica was not only critical to the special relationship between Britain and Rome in the early first century AD but was indisputably female.” Dr Russell said a key clue to Verica’s gender is that the name ends with the letter ‘a’ which was common for female names at the time, such as Cartimandua of the Brigantes (in Yorkshire) and Boudica of the Iceni (in Norfolk). He added: “People also assume she was a he because of the term ‘rex’ on coins, but rex is a nongender specific title, both male and female kings were recognised by Rome, Cleopatra of Egypt being the most famous. “The use of the Latin title rex on coins shows that Verica ruled with the full authorisation of the emperor.”

Gold coin of Verica with a naked horse-riding female warrior with a spear and VIR (for Verica) and REX. Picture: PA