'Very un-British': Is it acceptable to heckle politicians? | LBC callers debate
After Rachel Reeves hit back at a flag-waving Reform supporter, LBC callers debate if heckling politicians is ever acceptable.
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Rachel Reeves hit back at a heckler who repeatedly shouted at her while she tried to answer questions from the media after announcing a planned increase in fuel duty would be scrapped to help consumers.
00:50 | Shelagh Fogarty argues her case for heckling
7:12 | James Hanson argues his case agains it
14:18 | Caller Paul says politicians should give hecklers the floor
19:39 | Richard says Reeves is part of the ‘snowflake’ generation
23:33 | Steve, who heckled, Tony Blair says it’s a citizen’s ‘right’
27:13 | Zack criticises the heckler, arguing it’s ‘displaced anger’
31:21 | Anastasia says there’s ‘no manners’ in Leeds
31:47 | Tim says a heckle is ‘public opinion in a raw state’
34:29 | Michael says throwing abuse is ‘not acceptable’
36:30 | Pat argues we should retain our right to heckle
The Chancellor was interrupted by a man driving a truck with two St George’s flags on the roof while she gave a broadcast interview at a petrol station in Leeds on Wednesday.
The heckler appeared to be a Reform UK supporter as he said “Nigel Farage, go on Nigel”, before telling her: “You’re ruining the country. Get Keir Starmer out.”