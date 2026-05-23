After Rachel Reeves hit back at a flag-waving Reform supporter, LBC callers debate if heckling politicians is ever acceptable.

Rachel Reeves hit back at a heckler who repeatedly shouted at her while she tried to answer questions from the media after announcing a planned increase in fuel duty would be scrapped to help consumers.

00:50 | Shelagh Fogarty argues her case for heckling

7:12 | James Hanson argues his case agains it

14:18 | Caller Paul says politicians should give hecklers the floor

19:39 | Richard says Reeves is part of the ‘snowflake’ generation

23:33 | Steve, who heckled, Tony Blair says it’s a citizen’s ‘right’

27:13 | Zack criticises the heckler, arguing it’s ‘displaced anger’

31:21 | Anastasia says there’s ‘no manners’ in Leeds

31:47 | Tim says a heckle is ‘public opinion in a raw state’

34:29 | Michael says throwing abuse is ‘not acceptable’

36:30 | Pat argues we should retain our right to heckle

The Chancellor was interrupted by a man driving a truck with two St George’s flags on the roof while she gave a broadcast interview at a petrol station in Leeds on Wednesday.

The heckler appeared to be a Reform UK supporter as he said “Nigel Farage, go on Nigel”, before telling her: “You’re ruining the country. Get Keir Starmer out.”