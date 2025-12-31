Helsinki police have opened an investigation into potential aggravated criminal damage, attempted aggravated criminal damage and aggravated interference with telecommunications

Finnish Police have seized a vessel believed to have been involved in damaging undersea cables between Finland and Estonia. Picture: Finland Border Guard

By Rebecca Henrys

Finnish Police have seized a vessel believed to have been involved in damaging undersea cables between Finland and Estonia.

Authorities are investigating damage to an undersea telecommunications cable in the Gulf of Finland that occurred between the capitals of Finland and Estonia. The damage was within Estonia's exclusive economic zone, however, the Border Guard's patrol vessel Turva and helicopter found the suspected vessel within Finland's exclusive economic zone. Finnish authorities seized and inspected the vessel suspected to have caused the damage, the border guard said in a statement. Sky News has named the vessel as the Fitburg which had departed from Russia and was en-route to Israel. The Fitburg is currently being accompanied by a Finnish tug boat called the Ajax. Finland's President Alexander Stubb said: "Finland has prepared for various security challenges and we respond to them in the manner required by the situation."

Undersea cables vulnerable to attack that could cripple communications. Picture: Alamy

Its anchor was lowered when it was discovered in Finland's exclusive economic zone. Helsinki police have opened an investigation into potential aggravated criminal damage, attempted aggravated criminal damage and aggravated interference with telecommunications. The cable belongs to telecommunications service provider Elisa and is considered to be critical underwater infrastructure. Finnish Police said: "The police are investigating the incident in cooperation with several national and international authorities." The Estonian Ministry of Justice has reported that faults have occurred in four undersea cables connecting Estonia and one cable connecting Hiiumaa to the mainland in recent days. They believe that these instances were caused by stormy weather. Minister of Justice Liisa Pakosta said that Estonia's external internet connections are duplicated, so in the event of undersea cable breakage, other cables running to Latvia can be used. "This system ensures the resilience of our cross-border internet connection and information systems in any situation," she said.

