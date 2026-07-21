Officials identified the suspect as Andrew Arrabaca, a 43-year-old US Army veteran living in Harlem

Members of the FBI Evidence Response Team collected weapons that were found at the scene where an incendiary device was detonated outside of 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

Authorities said a man protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement was taken into custody on Monday after he ignited a fire and fireworks on the steps of the building that houses the agency's office in Lower Manhattan.

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Officials identified the suspect as Andrew Arrabaca, a 43-year-old US Army veteran living in Harlem. On Monday morning, a man appeared to pour gasoline from a bucket onto the stairs of 26 Federal Plaza, an office tower that also houses the FBI's New York field office, then set it on fire, according to authorities and local news videos. The suspect, who brought anti-ICE literature, also ignited fireworks, authorities said. Read more: Iran will pay for killing US troops ‘many times over’, warns Trump Read more: Trump slaps Canada with 50% tariffs over 'discrimination' of American goods

At approximately 8:20 AM, an anti-ICE rioter launched fireworks outside of 26 Federal Plaza, grazing a bystander and poured what is believed to be gasoline on the stairs of the entrance of the building and set it on fire.



A FPS Protective Security Officer swiftly tackled and… https://t.co/YMHznaInWW — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 20, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security said on X that a Federal Protective Service officer who detained the man, described by DHS as "an anti-ICE rioter," sustained minor injuries. Two other people were also lightly injured, James Barnacle, FBI assistant director in charge of the New York office, told a news conference. Barnacle said the suspect was "an anti-American, anti-government extremist." James McDonald, deputy US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said an investigation was continuing and no decision has yet been made on charges.

The New York City Fire Department and law enforcement respond to an incendiary device outside the New York federal building in lower Manhattan, Monday, July 20, 2026. Picture: AP Photo/Larry Neumeister