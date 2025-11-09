Veterans of the Second World War have been applauded as they arrived at the Remembrance Sunday service before the royal family leads the nation in honouring those who have died in conflict.

Members of the royal family were also applauded as they entered the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building after the national anthem was sung at the Cenotaph.

Ripples of applause rang out in the crowd as Charles made his way inside, followed by the Prince of Wales.

The Queen and the Princess of Wales were seen speaking quietly at different points during the Remembrance Sunday service, while the Duchess of Edinburgh appeared to smile as the applause took place.

It came as the King led the two-minute silence at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall at 11am.

He was joined by the Prince of Wales and other members of the royal family as well as senior politicians who will lay wreaths to honour the fallen, including Sir Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch and Sir Ed Davey.

Some 10,000 armed forces veterans have taken part in the annual Royal British Legion’s march-past, including about three D-Day veterans among the 20 Second World War veterans marking 80 years since the conflict ended in 1945.

Around a dozen people wearing military uniforms and poppies were pushed in wheelchairs in Whitehall while respectful applause rang out near the Cenotaph and one of the veterans saluted.

