Between 1969 and 2007, 250,000 British soldiers served on Operation BANNER in Northern Ireland - keeping the peace and protecting all of us from the threat of terrorism.

When the Conservative Government passed the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act in 2023, it was with one clear purpose: to give those who served our country with such bravery, the peace of mind they deserve.

For too long, veterans who risked their lives to defend us from terrorism feared vexatious legal action that could ultimately see them dragged through the courts, decades after their service.

But Labour has ripped up that certainty. Their decision to dismantle the protections enshrined in the Act is not just ill-judged, it is profoundly reckless given the threats we face.

With Labour creating the conditions for a new era of lawfare against those who loyally served our country, what message does this send to our current armed forces and those considering joining? Putin is ramping up his threats to NATO, we should be focusing all our attention on strengthening our armed forces – not undermining them.

That is why the Supreme Court challenge now underway is so important. This case is about more than technical legal arguments; it is about whether Britain keeps faith with its veterans.

Of course, no one is above the law. But our Legacy Act was there to prevent widespread vexatious claims and the use of our veterans as pawns in a political game to rewrite history.

Labour have claimed they will provide “new protections” to veterans. But their Northern Ireland Legacy deal is already unravelling. Only last week, the Irish Government made it clear: no additional protections will be given to veterans.

The reality is plain – Labour are repealing our law that blocked vexatious cases, while offering nothing substantive in its place.

In contrast, the Conservative Party stands firm behind our veterans. In Government we passed legislation that balanced the demands of reconciliation with the over-riding duty to stand by our armed forces.

In Opposition, we call on the Government to recognise that this is the worst possible time to undermine military morale; that all attention must be turned to Putin’s aggression.

Our priority is clear: we will protect those who protected us.

James Cartlidge MP is the Shadow Defence Secretary

