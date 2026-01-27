Every vet practice will need an official operating licence – similar to GP surgeries and care homes – and to provide straightforward routes for customers to raise concerns. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Vets will have to publish price lists for common treatments under new government proposals which will aim to help pet owners avoid any unexpected costs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The plans are part of a major overhaul of the industry and are aimed at helping pet owners understand what they are paying for. It means vets must be transparent about treatment options and pricing to increase competition between practices. Read more: Free AI training for all adults launched as Government seek to teach Brits to use tech Read more: Pornhub to ban new UK users from February

The proposals would make the system clearer, fairer and more transparent for owners while also supporting veterinary professionals. Picture: Alamy

They will also have to disclose if they are independent or part of a chain. Every vet practice will need an official operating licence – similar to GP surgeries and care homes – and to provide straightforward routes for customers to raise concerns. The proposals follow the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) finding that fees have risen at almost twice the rate of inflation, with pet owners not being given enough information about their vet and the prices of treatments. The proposals would make the system clearer, fairer and more transparent for owners while also supporting veterinary professionals, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said. Animal welfare minister Baroness Hayman said: “Pets are part of the family, and owners deserve clear information, fair treatment and confidence in the care their animals receive. “We’re focused on making vet services work better for families by improving transparency, increasing choice and helping people make informed decisions, while continuing to support the professionals who care for our animals.” UK Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Christine Middlemiss said: “Updating these rules will help build a modern veterinary service that is easier for the public to understand and navigate, while strengthening animal health outcomes and supporting a skilled, resilient workforce. "Reforming the Veterinary Surgeons Act is a crucial step towards building a stronger, more resilient profession. This consultation gives pet owners and professionals the chance to help shape a system that works better for everyone."

Animal welfare minister Baroness Hayman. Picture: Getty