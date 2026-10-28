Viable explosive in package delivered to Londonderry hotel, police say
A Halloween fun fair had been taking place in the area when the alert was first triggered.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
A suspicious package delivered to a hotel in Northern Ireland contained a viable explosive device, police have said.
Listen to this article
The hotel at Ebrington Square in Londonderry was evacuated during the security alert on Tuesday afternoon, as were a number of neighbouring properties.
A Halloween fun fair had been taking place in the area when the alert was first triggered at 3.20pm.
Army ammunition technical officers attended the scene in the Waterside area of Derry and carried out a controlled explosion on the package.
Police have condemned what they described as a “reckless and targeted attack” that caused “significant disruption and distress” to the local community.
Read more: More than 150 schools in Northern Ireland receive 'Islamist' bomb threat - as minister says claims not treated as viable
Read more: Two men charged with national security offences over RAF Fairford incident 'linked to Iran'
The remnants of the package have been taken away for forensic examination.
Stormont’s Justice Minister Naomi Long described the incident as “shameful”.
“I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms; it is abhorrent to think a viable device has been placed in the vicinity of families and young people celebrating Halloween,” she said.
“It was an utterly shameful and dangerous act and the people behind it have shown absolutely no regard to the community or businesses affected.
“I would also like to pay tribute to the police officers who responded to this incident, once again putting themselves in harms’ way to ensure the safety of the public.
“The professionalism and courage of the police stands in stark contrast to those intent on bringing fear and disruption to our streets.”
Foyle Assembly member Julie Middleton said the incident was “deeply disturbing”.
“Those responsible hold no regard for human life, or the want for peace and prosperity in our city,” said the DUP representative.
“Yesterday, at Ebrington Square there will have been families, including children, enjoying the Fun Fair, residents at their workplace, or enjoying a meal, as well as visitors and tourists at a nearby hotel.
“It is deplorable that a viable device placed in such an area.
“I am hugely thankful to the police service for their diligent work this evening in keeping our community calm and safe.
“I now strongly appeal to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you may feel it to be, to please pass this information on to the PSNI.
“To those responsible for this attack, I say shame on you.
“Your vile actions, wicked thought processes and disgusting behaviour are not welcome.”