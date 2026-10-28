A Halloween fun fair had been taking place in the area when the alert was first triggered.

Police cordon off Ebrington Square following a report of a suspicious package in the area. Picture: Aodhán Roberts/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A suspicious package delivered to a hotel in Northern Ireland contained a viable explosive device, police have said.

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The hotel at Ebrington Square in Londonderry was evacuated during the security alert on Tuesday afternoon, as were a number of neighbouring properties. A Halloween fun fair had been taking place in the area when the alert was first triggered at 3.20pm. Army ammunition technical officers attended the scene in the Waterside area of Derry and carried out a controlled explosion on the package. Police have condemned what they described as a “reckless and targeted attack” that caused “significant disruption and distress” to the local community. Read more: More than 150 schools in Northern Ireland receive 'Islamist' bomb threat - as minister says claims not treated as viable Read more: Two men charged with national security offences over RAF Fairford incident 'linked to Iran'

The area was closed to traffic and pedestrians. Picture: Aodhán Roberts/Alamy

The remnants of the package have been taken away for forensic examination. Stormont’s Justice Minister Naomi Long described the incident as “shameful”. “I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms; it is abhorrent to think a viable device has been placed in the vicinity of families and young people celebrating Halloween,” she said. “It was an utterly shameful and dangerous act and the people behind it have shown absolutely no regard to the community or businesses affected. “I would also like to pay tribute to the police officers who responded to this incident, once again putting themselves in harms’ way to ensure the safety of the public. “The professionalism and courage of the police stands in stark contrast to those intent on bringing fear and disruption to our streets.”

Police cordon off Ebrington Square following a report of a suspicious package in the area. Picture: Aodhán Roberts/Alamy