The musician condemned ticket touts last week, saying they "overwhelmed" sign-ups for her live show at the Royal Albert Hall later this month.

Music star Rayecondemned ticket touts last week, saying they “overwhelmed” sign-ups for her live show at the Royal Albert Hall . Picture: Rich Polk/Getty

By Alex Storey

The boss of secondary ticketing platform Viagogo has told LBC News the "current system is broken" but insisted the company "actively wants to help fix it" after music star Raye called for a market overhaul.

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The musician condemned ticket touts last week, saying they "overwhelmed" sign-ups for her live show at the Royal Albert Hall later this month. The Where Is My Husband! singer’s team took the unusual action of manually reviewing the sign-up list to identify “real fans” and scupper the bots. Eddie Lee, Viagogo's general manager, told Steve Holden the issue can only be fixed with "coordinated enforcement". He explained: "I think that overall the current ticketing system is broken. Artists hate it, fans hate it. "It is absurd to me that the artist [Raye] and the team have to go through what they had to go through when really you have really, fans are waiting there, sitting in a queue, trying to get their tickets.

Viagogo are calling for better regulation. Picture: Chris Dorney/Alamy

"I think that the industry just needs a better system and a coordinated enforcement to be able to detect suspicious purchasing behaviours before it starts to hurt and disadvantage fans like Raye's fans have witnessed." Responding to suggestions that fans may point to sites like Viagogo for being a part of the problem, Mr Lee said: I think we actively want to help try to fix it. "The problem goes much deeper than the ticket resale. It is an entire system that we need to look at. Read more: 'Nazi coach on call': Extremists strip safety controls from AI chatbots to help plan terror attacks and radicalise children Read more: Timothee Chalamet cheers on girlfriend Kylie Jenner as reality star makes Victoria's Secret Show debut

Viagogo has responded to the situation after singer Raye's team are to resort to manually checking tickets. Picture: Independent Photo Agency Srl/Alamy

"We are very supportive of looking at a holistic review of the entire industry that actually better supports fans and creates more competition and fairer access and more choice. "When fans get pushed to unregulated markets and unprotected marketplaces, which is really what price cap will do, is that fraud spikes, fans lose money, and everyone loses trust in the system. "That's bad for fans and bad for us. Our job is to get people in, and so our business only works when fans feel safe transacting on our platform." However, he stopped short of suggesting the government's proposed price cap on resale tickets will help address the issue.

Raye condemned ticket touts last week, saying they "overwhelmed" sign-ups for her live show at the Royal Albert Hall on October 23. Picture: corleve/Alamy

Work is being done to help pass the law which would make it illegal to resell tickets for live events above their face value. Mr Lee said: "As a fan myself, I believe that the price cap sounds appealing in theory, but they don't address why the prices are high. "They just move the problem elsewhere. So we hope that we can become the trusted platform for fans like myself and others." The government has yet to come back with concrete plans for the ban and how it would work.