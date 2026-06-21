Vice President JD Vance has touched down in Switzerland to help formally launch negotiations with Iranian leaders over curbing Tehran’s nuclear program.

The negotiations are part of a wider approach to bring the conflict in Iran to a close.

Vance and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, are understood to have arrived at Emmen Air Base outside Lucerne at just before 6 a.m. local time.

The meeting follows a framework agreed by both the US and Iran last week, providing negotiators with a 60-day window to reach a conclusion on the technical details.

Despite this, the first days of the agreement have been littered with the heavy exchange of fire in Lebanon between Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.

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