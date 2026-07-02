Henry Nowak’s ‘terrified’ murderer put in segregation in Monster Mansion jail
He told guards who tried to move him: "No way, someone was murdered there."
Henry Nowak's killer has been placed in segregation over fears that he may be killed in prison like Ian Huntley.
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Vickrum Digwa, 23, is apparently too afraid to be moved into the wing of HMP Frankland where child killer Ian Huntley was killed earlier this year.
Digwa was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years on June 1 for the murder of Mr Nowak, 18, in Southampton, after falsely claiming Mr Nowak had racially abused him.
He told guards who tried to move him: "No way, someone was murdered there."
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A source told The Sun: “He is there because he is terrified and refused to locate to a wing.
“He was told he was going on to A-wing and he knew it was where Huntley was killed — and said ‘No’.
“He said he could not be kept safely on there, which is accurate as there is already talk about him around the prison.
“They cannot make him go on to the wing and he could be in ‘seg’ for a very long time.”
Digwa now spends up to 23 hours a day in his cell, only leaving when his guards take him for his daily exercise, and he has lost access to prison privileges such as TV.
When in segregation, inmates are given a "really small wind-up radio" and can read books.
The Sun's source added: “You get taken out for an hour at the same time as three other cons but, even then, the exercise yard is split into four and you cannot mix.
“And he has to have all the prison-issue food in his cell, which is pretty grim.
“Most inmates on seg end up pacing around their cell or shouting out of the window.
“It is the sort of regime that will drive you mad.”
Anger erupted after a three-minute police body-worn video was released showing Mr Nowak, from Chafford Hundred, Essex, being placed in handcuffs moments before he became unconscious and subsequently died.
New footage has been released during which Digwa tells officers at the scene what were described in court as “wicked lies” about Mr Nowak, including saying he was drunk and had racially attacked him.
He also denies any knowledge when asked about a wound suffered by Mr Nowak.
Separately, Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed that after being arrested, Digwa was not handcuffed apart from when he was being transported to and from court.
In the footage, Digwa tells the officer: “I was literally just walking in and I’ve seen her. He’s then barged into me. I kinda said to him, ‘Clearly, you’re drunk’. I could smell, like you can smell the alcohol.”
He continues to say that Mr Nowak called him a racial slur before saying to Digwa that he was a “bad man” and Digwa responding “Yeah, I’m a bad man” as Mr Nowak started recording him.
He continues: “Obviously, then I just push him away, he’s then grabbed me, then started grabbing my turban and pulled my hair, started grabbing my hair, he was, like, punching me and all that sort of stuff.”
After Digwa is arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, he tells the officer: “I have been racially attacked.”
The court heard that Digwa had lied about the allegation of being racially attacked and the trial was also told that Mr Nowak’s alcohol intake was below the drink-drive limit.