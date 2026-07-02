He told guards who tried to move him: "No way, someone was murdered there."

Vickrum Digwa who has been found guilty at Southampton Crown Court of the murder of university student Henry Nowak, who he stabbed to death with a Sikh kirpan ceremonial knife. Picture: Hampshire Police/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Henry Nowak's killer has been placed in segregation over fears that he may be killed in prison like Ian Huntley.

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Vickrum Digwa, 23, is apparently too afraid to be moved into the wing of HMP Frankland where child killer Ian Huntley was killed earlier this year. Digwa was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years on June 1 for the murder of Mr Nowak, 18, in Southampton, after falsely claiming Mr Nowak had racially abused him. He told guards who tried to move him: "No way, someone was murdered there." Read more: Met police given powers to issue £100 on-the-spot fines for wolf-whistling, catcalling and sexualised comments Read more: PM-in-waiting Andy Burnham targets Rochdale grooming gang ringleader with new deportation drive

A source told The Sun: “He is there because he is terrified and refused to locate to a wing. “He was told he was going on to A-wing and he knew it was where Huntley was killed — and said ‘No’. “He said he could not be kept safely on there, which is accurate as there is already talk about him around the prison. “They cannot make him go on to the wing and he could be in ‘seg’ for a very long time.” Digwa now spends up to 23 hours a day in his cell, only leaving when his guards take him for his daily exercise, and he has lost access to prison privileges such as TV.

Digwa stabbed Henry to death with a Sikh kirpan ceremonial knife five times in the incident in Belmont Road, Southampton, on December 3 2025. Picture: Hampshire Police/PA Wire

When in segregation, inmates are given a "really small wind-up radio" and can read books. The Sun's source added: “You get taken out for an hour at the same time as three other cons but, even then, the exercise yard is split into four and you cannot mix. “And he has to have all the prison-issue food in his cell, which is pretty grim. “Most inmates on seg end up pacing around their cell or shouting out of the window. “It is the sort of regime that will drive you mad.” Anger erupted after a three-minute police body-worn video was released showing Mr Nowak, from Chafford Hundred, Essex, being placed in handcuffs moments before he became unconscious and subsequently died. New footage has been released during which Digwa tells officers at the scene what were described in court as “wicked lies” about Mr Nowak, including saying he was drunk and had racially attacked him.