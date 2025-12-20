Vicky Pattinson has been bought a new engagement ring by her husband Ercan Ramadan, a year after her original diamond was stolen.

The ring had been snatched inside a bag that was stolen from a train while she travelling to her home city of Newcastle.

The former Geordie Shore star, 28, was left devastated after her emerald cut diamond engagement ring - worth around £200,000 - was stolen just days before her big day.

But a year into her marriage, the Strictly Come Dancing star once again has a dazzling ring on her finger.

Showing off the jewellery on Instagram, Vicky wrote: "Christmas came early in our house.

"It’s been a mad old year and I couldn’t have got through it without my incredible husband and having him by my side through the highs and the lows has made everything just that little bit better!"

She continued: "Tonight, at home, in our pjs with the dogs we had a cute little surprise date night and @ercan_ram gave me the most beautiful new engagement ring and wedding ring.”

Vicky tied the knot with Ercan, 32, at Marylebone Town Hall in London in August 2024.

The couple first moved in together in 2019, nine months after Vicky split with former fiancé John Noble.

Several months after the legal ceremony, the couple held a larger wedding celebration in Puglia, Italy - which the I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! winnder described as the most “special” and “magical” day of her life.

Vicky was knocked out of Strictly last month after losing in the dance-off to EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal.

She will return to the show tonight for the final group dance.