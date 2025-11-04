Hadush Kebatu was mistakenly freed from HMP Chelmsford last month

Hadush Kebatu has since been deported to Ethiopia. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

The teenage girl who was sexually assaulted by asylum seeker Hadush Kebatu says she has received "disgusting" treatment following her attacker's mistaken release from prison.

In a statement released over a week on from Kebatu's escape, the girl said it felt like she was put in danger "all over again" while he was on the run. She added that the £500 payment he had received after threatening to mount a legal challenge against his removal was "like he got paid for what he had done to me." In the statement to ITV News, which was read by Epping Forest district councillor Shane Yerrell, the girl said: "I think it’s disgusting how me and my family have been treated in all of this and it’s not fair that he was released by accident. Read more: Prison union boss insists staff 'won't be scapegoated' after David Lammy blames human error for Epping sex offender release Read more: Former prison officers 'baffled' at mistaken release of jailed Epping migrant

Hadush Kebatu sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl. Picture: PA

"And I feel like I was put in danger all over again and all of the feelings from the day it happened came back. "We found out he was being deported, and I was being told by everybody that he got paid £500. "When I got home I just cried because I felt like he got paid for what he had done to me." The girl, who was 14 at the time of the assault, added: "I didn't want to be in Epping because I was so scared I was going to see him and he would recognise me." Kebatu had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, when he sexually assaulted the girl and a woman, sparking a wave of protests outside the accommodation used to house asylum seekers.

Kebatu was found ater a two-day manhunt. Picture: Alamy

His trial heard he had made inappropriate comments to a 14-year-old girl before trying to kiss her on July 7, just eight days after his arrival in the UK. The following day, Kebatu sexually assaulted a woman by attempting to kiss her, placing his hand on her leg, and telling her she was "pretty." He denied the charges against him but was found guilty of five offences and sentenced in September to 12 months in custody, including the time he had already spent in jail awaiting his trial. Kebatu was then wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford last month instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre, triggering a two-day manhunt.