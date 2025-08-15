A victim of prolific catfish offender Max Hollingsbee has said she will always be angry that he stole her innocence.

A complaint made by Immy (not her real name) led police to discover a litany of sex offences against other teenage girls committed by the Co Armagh man.

Immy has said she now wants to use her experiences to help other victims.

Hollingsbee, 21, of Orient Circle, Lurgan, was sentenced in May to five years and two months after admitting scores of child sexual abuse crimes against girls.

He had pleaded guilty to some 42 charges with 14 victims identified.

Immy, from the Surrey area, was 15 when she met Hollingsbee, who was using a fake profile, through the Wizz app three years ago.

She said: "He presented himself as being 16 and male. There were photographs which I know now weren’t him.

"At the time I didn’t see anything wrong with it. I thought you could only talk to people within a certain age range and you had to prove your age.

"We just had normal conversations. I was quite vulnerable at the time. It is an age where you want boys to like you, you want them to show interest in you. He was and he made me feel special, he made me feel seen.

"Now I now it was all part of his plan."

She added: "Once he had built up the trust I added him on my Snapchat. He started with more compliments, flattery, things like that.

"At 15 years old that is all a girl wants to hear. He knew that and he definitely played on that vulnerability."

The situation escalated quickly with Hollingsbee demanding that Immy send him explicit photographs.

She said: "He would give me very specific instructions. I didn’t like it but I didn’t know how to say no. I wasn’t confident enough to say no.

"I didn’t want him to stop talking to me and I didn’t want him to stop giving me that attention.

"I did send photos. I obviously regret that but I’ve never been made to feel embarrassed and I’ve never been made to feel that it was my fault."

Hollingsbee then attempted to blackmail the teenager, stating he would share the photographs with other people she knew if she did not send more. He did share the images with one of Immy’s female friends.

At this point she told her mother what was happening.

She said: "That was very scary for me. I was in such a state of panic it was like I blacked out, I was there and I was talking to my mum but I’ve no idea what I said to her.

"I showed her what was going on and just remember crying in a ball on the floor of her room."