Victims ‘put at risk’ by major delays in fitting electronic tags, report warns
It found only 55% of GPS and radio frequency tags were fitted on time
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The current state of electronic monitoring of criminal offenders is falling short of its “potential” and risks creating a “false sense of assurance” for victims, a report has found.
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According to an early briefing of the report, published on Tuesday by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Probation (HMIP), almost half of electronic tags used to track offenders’ movements are not fitted in a timely manner, with some taking up to five months.
These delays led to repeated breaches of curfews and conditions imposed by court and prison orders.
For the report, which will be published in full on October 26, inspectors examined a snapshot of 180 individuals who were under electronic monitoring as part of their court order or licence conditions.
They found only 55% of GPS and radio frequency tags were fitted on time, while just 60% of alcohol monitoring tags were fitted promptly.
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Elsewhere, the report determined authorities were not fully utilising data obtained from the tags, with major violations raised and explored in just 46% of relevant cases.
Investigators also found little evidence that electronic monitoring was being used consistently to promote positive behaviour change, such as reduced reoffending.
Martin Jones, chief inspector of probation for England and Wales, said the technology was falling short of its “potential”.
He said: “The findings of our inspection are clear: electronic monitoring is expanding rapidly, but the systems, processes and frontline practice needed to make it effective have not kept pace.
“Until those issues are addressed, the criminal justice system risks relying on a technology whose potential is not being fully realised.
“There is a real danger that electronic monitoring creates a false sense of assurance if the technology is not matched by effective professional practice.”
According to the report, a total of 27,847 people were given tagging orders with equipment in England and Wales as of June 30 2026.
Earlier this year, the Government announced the electronic monitoring system would be expanded as part of the Sentencing Act.
“Expanding tagging programmes without addressing their weaknesses risks overpromising and underdelivering on public protection,” Mr Jones said.
In a statement, a Ministry of Justice spokesman said the Government’s priority was “public protection”.
They said: “That’s why we are delivering the biggest expansion of tagging in British history, backed by £100 million in funding, with tag install rates up by nearly 50% since 2024.
“This is part of our record £700 million investment in probation and community services, recruiting 2,300 trainee officers over the last two years and a further 1,300 this year – ensuring dangerous offenders are kept under closer surveillance than ever before.”