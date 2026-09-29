It found only 55% of GPS and radio frequency tags were fitted on time

An electronic ankle tag on a teenage offender in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The current state of electronic monitoring of criminal offenders is falling short of its “potential” and risks creating a “false sense of assurance” for victims, a report has found.

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According to an early briefing of the report, published on Tuesday by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Probation (HMIP), almost half of electronic tags used to track offenders’ movements are not fitted in a timely manner, with some taking up to five months. These delays led to repeated breaches of curfews and conditions imposed by court and prison orders. For the report, which will be published in full on October 26, inspectors examined a snapshot of 180 individuals who were under electronic monitoring as part of their court order or licence conditions. They found only 55% of GPS and radio frequency tags were fitted on time, while just 60% of alcohol monitoring tags were fitted promptly. Read more: Manhunt underway after British pensioner 'violently beaten to death' in remote French village Read more: Science teacher raped schoolgirl in storeroom and 'wanted her to carry his baby', court hears

Elsewhere, the report determined authorities were not fully utilising data obtained from the tags, with major violations raised and explored in just 46% of relevant cases. Investigators also found little evidence that electronic monitoring was being used consistently to promote positive behaviour change, such as reduced reoffending. Martin Jones, chief inspector of probation for England and Wales, said the technology was falling short of its “potential”. He said: “The findings of our inspection are clear: electronic monitoring is expanding rapidly, but the systems, processes and frontline practice needed to make it effective have not kept pace. “Until those issues are addressed, the criminal justice system risks relying on a technology whose potential is not being fully realised. “There is a real danger that electronic monitoring creates a false sense of assurance if the technology is not matched by effective professional practice.”

Justice Secretary Alex Norris (L) takes part in a demonstration of electronic monitoring technology by being fitted with a GPS tag. Picture: Getty