16 people have died and 40 remain in hospital after two “terrorist” gunmen targeted a Jewish celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

In an update on Sunday evening, New South Wales Police said the age range of those who died is from 10 to 87 years old.

A total of 14 people died at the scene with a 10-year-old girl and 40-year-old man dying in hospital.

Police also said that 42 injured people, including four children, were taken to hospitals across Sydney.

Five people remain in critical conditions with the others remaining in serious and stable conditions, the force said.

Two police officers: a constable and probationary constable, suffered gunshot wounds, and both remain in serious but stable conditions.

