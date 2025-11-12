Victims' Commissioner Baroness Newlove, whose husband was murdered by gang of youths, dies aged 63
Victims' Commissioner Helen Newlove has died following a short illness, her office said in a statement.
She was the widow of murdered father-of-three Garry Newlove who was kicked to death by a gang of teenagers back in August 2007.
In a statement, her office said: "We are deeply saddened to share that Baroness Helen Newlove, the victims' commissioner for England and Wales, has passed away following a short illness. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.
"Helen was a committed and passionate advocate for victims, drawing on her own experience of the criminal justice system. She was determined that all victims should be treated with compassion, decency and respect - and she consistently led by example.
"Under her leadership, the role of victims' commissioner was transformed - growing in stature, influence and authority. She reshaped the office into a trusted voice and genuine force for victims: one that stands firmly on their side, champions their rights, and holds the justice system to account.
"This transformation stands as a testament to her work and will remain her enduring legacy.
"As well as victims' commissioner, Helen was a dear friend and a respected colleague. She will be greatly missed.
"We ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this time."
'Deeply saddened'
Justice Secretary David Lammy has said he is "deeply saddened" to learn of the death of Baroness Newlove.
The Deputy Prime Minister said: "As both victims' commissioner, and Deputy Speaker in the House of Lords, Helen brought unparalleled experience and dedication to her roles.
"She championed the rights of victims and witnesses and held agencies to account.
"Her leadership shaped the Victims' Code, strengthened victims' voices in the criminal justice system, and ensured that the Victims and Prisoners Act progressed with victims' interests at its heart.
"Helen was an extraordinary public servant whose life's work and her legacy are defined by courage, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to justice.
"My thoughts remain with her family and her loved ones at this incredibly difficult time."