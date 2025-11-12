Helen Newlove, widow of murdered father-of-three Garry Newlove, takes her seat in the House of Lords. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Victims' Commissioner Helen Newlove has died following a short illness, her office said in a statement.

She was the widow of murdered father-of-three Garry Newlove who was kicked to death by a gang of teenagers back in August 2007. In a statement, her office said: "We are deeply saddened to share that Baroness Helen Newlove, the victims' commissioner for England and Wales, has passed away following a short illness. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time. "Helen was a committed and passionate advocate for victims, drawing on her own experience of the criminal justice system. She was determined that all victims should be treated with compassion, decency and respect - and she consistently led by example.

Helen Newlove arriving at court for the sentencing of the murderers of Garry Newlove. Picture: Getty

"Under her leadership, the role of victims' commissioner was transformed - growing in stature, influence and authority. She reshaped the office into a trusted voice and genuine force for victims: one that stands firmly on their side, champions their rights, and holds the justice system to account. "This transformation stands as a testament to her work and will remain her enduring legacy. "As well as victims' commissioner, Helen was a dear friend and a respected colleague. She will be greatly missed. "We ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this time."

Baroness Newlove . Picture: Alamy