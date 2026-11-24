The survey’s report painted a picture of a “fragmented” justice process where victims carry the burden of navigating the system themselves.

Victims are 'failed at every step of criminal justice system'. Picture: JOHN BRACEGIRDLE/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Crime victims are being failed at every step of the criminal justice system at a time when thousands of offenders are being released onto the streets early, a major new report has revealed.

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The Victim Survey 2026 described a system in crisis, where victims face poor police communication and unprecedented court delays. The survey, which heard from 6,000 victims, making it one of the biggest and most comprehensive of its kind ever, revealed that almost half (46%) of respondents were dissatisfied with their communication from the police, and that 47% of victims whose case went to Crown Court experienced a postponement. A hate crime victim said the police required constant contact to tell him what was happening in his case, while a rape victim said she was only told at 5.15pm on a Friday that her trial would be starting on the Monday morning. The survey’s report painted a picture of a “fragmented” justice process where victims carry the burden of navigating the system themselves. Read more: Terrorists eligible to walk free from prison early as record numbers are held behind UK bars Read more: Russell Brand ‘to keep making £2m a year’ from inside prison

Victim survey key findings. Picture: PA Graphics

It comes as some 5,000 prisoners are scheduled to be released early in stages over the next year in a bid to cut overcrowding behind bars, causing more anxiety for their victims. Claire Waxman, the Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, said victims are being failed by a system that “too often treats them as an afterthought”. She said Prime Minister Andy Burnham should make justice reforms central to his 10-year plan for Britain. “This report sends a clear message: Victims are still being let down by a criminal justice system that too often treats them as an afterthought. Too many are left chasing updates, fighting for support, and navigating a process that compounds, rather than alleviates, the trauma of crime. “Victims should not have to battle the very system that is meant to protect them. If we are serious about restoring confidence in justice, we need urgent reform that puts victims’ needs, rights, and experiences at the heart of every decision. “After more than a decade of decline, the cracks in the system are too deep to paper over.”

The report highlighted how poor communication undermines victims’ confidence in the process, and how delays add years of anxiety and uncertainty to their trauma. It also found that: – Only 14% of victims were aware of their rights through the Victims’ Code – Almost a third (28%) of victims chose not to report to the police, with 38% of Black and 45% of Asian victims choosing not to report – Of those dissatisfied with communication from the police, 85% said they would not report a crime again – Less than a quarter (24%) of victims reported being referred or self-referred to support services.

Ms Waxman is calling for an urgent “end-to-end review” of a victim’s journey through the system. “Victims should experience a seamless service, with a consistent point of contact to guide them through the process, access to support when they need it, and confidence that their rights will be delivered.” Chief executive at Victim Support, Katie Kempen, said: “This powerful research is a damning indictment of the criminal justice system’s failings, revealing the widespread and devastating impact on victims and survivors of crime. “Victims should not be paying the price for a system in crisis. They deserve swift access to justice, safe and functioning courts, agencies that consistently deliver their rights, and independent support services backed by sufficient, sustainable and multi-year funding. “If the government is serious about putting victims first, it must take bold, ambitious action to fix the justice system and ensure every victim gets the support they need.”