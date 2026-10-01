As the Sentencing Act comes into force today, hundreds of prisoners will be released before the end of their sentences, to free up room in overflowing prisons.

The government insists that prisoners will be under the toughest supervision in history.

Andy Burnham made tweaks to the sentencing act over the summer - excluding manslaughter and serious sexual assault cases from being eligible for early release.

But not all areas of the country will get access to live GPS tracking - which will provide updates within fifteen minutes - until the end of the year.

It means that prisoners in certain areas including London and the West Midlands will be able to get state of the art tagging systems for offenders.

But those in other parts of the country face a postcode lottery until the end of the year.

The government has insisted that "world-first restriction zones" will keep victims safe.

Around 700 prisoners will walk free today in the first wave of the government's expanded early release programme designed to free up spaces in jails.

They say a record number of people will be tagged and there is a new national helpline being launched today for victims.

Prisoners let out early will also face bans from pubs, clubs, football matches and public events.

Rhianon Bragg, who was stalked by her former partner, has been told us she's worried about high-risk offenders coming back onto the streets.

Earlier this year she bravely told her story of how her former partner, Gareth Wyn Jones, held her at gunpoint when she ended their relationship.

He was convicted in February 2020 of False Imprisonment, Threats to kill, stalking, possession of a firearm with intent & not keeping a shotgun properly.

He was sentenced to four and a half years behind bars - and had a big exclusion zone.

He was subject to a GPS tag - but it was not in 'real time' giving updates to probation staff.

She told LBC: "Our offender had a GPS tag. We were living within an exclusion zone, so he was excluded from an area, in our case of 4 counties, which was considered massive, but I think is the absolute minimum this sort of thing needs to be.

"If he had breached the exclusion zone, then it would have caused an alert to go off, but not an alert that would have been picked up in real time.

"And that's what really matters, because if alerts aren't picked up in real time, you leave a huge opportunity for offenders who are often incredibly targeted about their victims to cause horrific damage.

"If it's not real time, lives will be lost. I strongly feel lives will be lost."

Read more: Victims ‘put at risk’ by major delays in fitting electronic tags, report warns

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