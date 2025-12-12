Officers uncovered exploitation of girls aged between 13 and 16, leading to multiple rape charges being brought

Bogdan Gugiuman, Leonard Paun, Codrin Dura, Stefan Ciuraru, and Klaudio Aleksiu. Picture: Northumbria Police

By Ella Bennett

Victims of a grooming gang who plied underage girls in Gateshead with drink and drugs before sexually exploiting them have told a judge of the devastating impact it has had on them.

Northumbria Police launched an inquiry into offending against six victims between 2014 and 2019, centred on the Saltwell Park area of Tyneside. Officers uncovered exploitation of girls aged between 13 and 16, leading to multiple rape charges being brought. The investigation highlighted that the victims were targeted by teenagers a few years older than them, with the girls sometimes thinking they were in a relationship, before older men exploited them. An eight-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court ended in October with convictions for four Romanians and an Albanian who lived in the Bensham area at the time.

An eight-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court ended in October . Picture: Alamy

They were: Klaudio Aleksiu, 28, of Church Terrace, Windsor, who was found guilty of rape.

Stefan Ciuraru, 22, of Brinkburn Avenue, Gateshead, who was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, sexual activity with a child, and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Codrin Dura, 27, of Ripon Street, Gateshead, who was found guilty of four counts of rape, four counts of sexual activity with a child, blackmail, attempted rape, serious sexual assault, supplying a class A drug, and arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence.

Bogdan Gugiuman, 44, of Westbourne Avenue, Gateshead, who was found guilty of three counts of rape, and supplying a class A drug.

Leonard Paun, 23, of Windsor Avenue, Gateshead, who was found guilty of five counts of rape, two counts of arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence, sexual activity with a child, sexual assault, supplying a class A drug, and distributing photos of a child.

One victim, aged between 13 and 15 when she was exploited, and now in her 20s, told the court how it had impacted her life. Speaking from the jury box, she said Dura had controlled her. “It was like he had a spell on me,” she said. “It was like I was held hostage and had to play a role.” She added: “I feel like he has taken so much away from me, I always try to bury it.” Dura raped her after luring her to his home on the pretext he would delete an intimate photo he had been threatening to show to her parents.