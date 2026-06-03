More than 400 allegations of sexual misconduct have been made against Al Fayed, dating back to 1977

Harrods department store owner Mohamed Al Fayed arrives at the London High Court, 27 July 2007. Picture: SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Sex abuse survivors will talk to the Prime Minister on Wednesday as part of a push for greater accountability for what they described as “decades of institutional rape and sexual abuse” associated with Harrods.

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Sir Keir Starmer will meet with alleged victims of the luxury department store’s former owner Mohamed Al Fayed, in what survivor groups hope will be a “landmark moment” for justice. More than 400 allegations of sexual misconduct have been made against Al Fayed, dating back to 1977. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched a probe into five current and former Metropolitan Police officers last month for potential misconduct related to the handling of allegations against the former Harrods owner, who died in 2023 aged 94. Read more: Police pelted with bricks and bottles as violence erupts at Henry Nowak murder protest Read more: Marco Rubio insists US will 'win' Iran war after Trump 'tells Netanyahu everyone hates him'

Shoppers enter Harrods department store in west London on September 20, 2024. Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images