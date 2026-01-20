Peers backed plans to allow all Crown Court victims to receive a copy of the comments made when judges hand down sentences to perpetrators

Victims will be able to get a free copy of sentencing remarks in Crown Court cases under changes announced by the Government. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Victims in Crown Court cases will be entitled to free copies of sentencing remarks under new changes announced by the Government.

Many people affected by crimes have to pay to access transcripts of proceedings, though survivors of sexual assault and families of murder victims are exempt from the fees. Under the plans, all victims in the Crown Court will be entitled to a copy of the comments made by the judge as they hand down sentences to the perpetrators. The change comes after the Government tabled an amendment to its Sentencing Bill as it progresses through the House of Lords. The Ministry of Justice stated that the change would provide transparency for victims if they decide not to face their perpetrator again in court, which the Government acknowledged can be a re-traumatising experience. Read More: Vote down plans to scrap jury trials, Tories tell rebel Labour MPs Read More: Labour MP eviscerates 'stark raving barmy' Lammy axing juries in furious rant at his own leadership

The measures would apply to all victims of crimes in which the perpetrator was convicted at the Crown Court. Picture: Getty

The amendment was added after peers voted in favour of it earlier this month - though the wider Bill is yet to pass the upper chamber. MPs will vote on the latest round of amendments to the Sentencing Bill drafted by the Lords later this week as part of the so-called 'legislative ping-pong'. Should the Bill become law, remarks will be made available to victims free of charge and “within 14 days of (a) request being received”.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy hailed the plans as allowing victims to be more confident in the justice system. Picture: Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu via Getty Images

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy said: “The end of a trial does not mean the end of a victim’s journey – for many, it’s just the beginning. “Free access to sentencing remarks will embolden victims to look back on their bravery and process their experience at their own pace. “This Government will continue to deliver swifter justice for victims, and make sure victims are confident that the justice system works for them.” The Sentencing Bill, which was drafted and tabled by Mr Lammy's predecessor, Shabana Mahmood, also contains controversial provisions to lower the proportion of a custodial sentence that must be served in prison to 33 per cent. Currently, most offenders become eligible for release on license when they have served 50 per cent of their sentence. The Government said that the proposals will help alleviate overcrowding in British prisons after cells ran short following "14 years of Conservative failure".

The plans were first brought to the Commons by former Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood (pictured) before she was promoted to Home Secretary. Picture: Alamy

Labour's plans to reform Britain's creaking justice system have also included proposing the abolition of jury trials for thousands of cases for defendants who are likely to receive prison sentences of under three years. Dozens of Labour backbenchers have indicated they will rebel against the proposals, with reports suggesting that the policy may soon be watered down as a result. In a bombshell letter published on December 17, 38 Labour MPs and suspended Labour stalwart Diane Abbott called on the plans to be dropped. The letter to Sir Keir Starmer was penned by Karl Turner, the MP for Hull East, who has been a vocal critic of Lammy's plans.