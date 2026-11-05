NHS staff also breached the records of three-year-old Noah Woods, who drowned after disappearing near a Suffolk pond and William Chapman, who died after entering a tiger enclosure in Yorkshire

Ian Coates, Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber were fatally stabbed in Nottingham in June 2023. Picture: Handout

By Georgia Rowe

Victims of the Southport and Nottingham attacks have called for an end to NHS staff snooping on medical records.

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Families affected by maternity scandals have also signed a letter condemning the “deeply distressing” data breaches. This “flagrant abuse of power” has “devastating effects”, they said as they called on NHS and Government officials to act. The authors highlight how in the wake of the Nottingham attack – where Students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar and grandfather Ian Coates were stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane in 2023 – “staff began prying while parents were still coming to terms with the deaths of their children. Other victims were still in hospital fighting for their lives when their records were breached”. NHS workers also snooped on the records of victims of the Southport attack – where Axel Rudakubana killed Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and nine-year-old Alice Da Silva Aguiar during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in 2024. Read more: More NHS staff sacked over access to Nottingham attack victims' medical records Read more: Man killed by tiger may have had medical records inappropriately accessed as NHS trust launches investigation

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar. Picture: Merseyside Police

“Strangers, who had no direct involvement in their care, probed their most sensitive and personal information in a flagrant abuse of power,” the authors wrote. This “deeply troubling” behaviour has been repeated following other high-profile incidents, they said. "NHS staff breached the records of three-year-old Noah Woods, who drowned after disappearing near a Suffolk pond; William Chapman, who died after entering a tiger enclosure in Yorkshire; and a two-year-old boy, who was thrown into a crocodile pit at a zoo in Cambridge,” they added. Over 30 people and families and individuals have signed the letter, including the bereaved relatives of fatal Nottingham attack victims, Miss O’Malley Kumar and Mr Coates, teachers of the Southport dance class at the centre of the attack, Heidi Liddle and Leanne Lucas; and victims of maternity scandals. And the authors said the issue is “not exclusive to the NHS” as they highlighted how the Ministry of Justice and HM Courts and Tribunals Service “have both apologised for inappropriate access of sensitive, personal information belonging to the Southport victims”. In September, NHS officials announced a crackdown on staff inappropriately accessing patient medical records.

William Chapman was mauled to death when he entered the tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

Health chiefs said that staff suspected of snooping will be suspended immediately and have their access to health service computer systems cut off. But the measures do not go far enough to prevent such behaviour in the future, according to the letter. The authors have called for a “tick box” to enable staff to access records which confirms they have legitimate reason to do so. They have also called for audits on snooping and for patients to be “properly recognised” by the Information Commissioner. “These breaches are deeply distressing and entirely preventable,” the authors said. “We believe these three measures would make significant progress in tackling the problem and preventing further harm.”

Noah Woods. Picture: PA